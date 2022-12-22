After the D-St jolts, is DroneAcharya Aerial set to fly high with a 100% listing pop? What GMP signals

Unlike other mainboard players set for their listings, this SME player, about to enter D-Street, is holding its ground firm in the grey market.

We are talking about DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations that will make its debut at Dalal Street on Friday. It is commanding a robust premium in the grey market.

The company was reportedly exchanging hands at a premium of Rs 50-55 apiece, compared to its issue price of Rs 54, signaling a listing pop of about 100% for the allottee. However, its premium stood at Rs 75 at peak.

Dealers tracking the issue said the company has strong growth prospects, with the government push on the defence and drone sector. The robust subscription added fuel to the fire.

Manish Khanna, Co-Founder, Unlisted Assets, expected the company to list around Rs 105 and in percentage terms it can almost double the investor wealth, if the listing is in the expected lines.

“This indicates the grey market is expecting that the allottees may have an attractive listing gain on the listing date of this public issue,” he added.

The small player, which will be listed on the BSE SME platform, raised Rs 33.97 crore via its initial stake sale between December 13 and 15, selling its shares in the range of Rs 52-54 apiece with a lot size of 2,000 shares.

The issue was overall subscribed 243.7 times, with retail book getting bids for 330.82 times. The HNI portion fetched 287.8 times subscription, whereas quota for qualified institutions was booked 46.2 times.

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations provides a high-end ecosystem of drone solutions for multi-sensor drone surveys, processing of drone data using robust high configuration workstations, drone pilot training & specialised GIS training.

Incorporated in 2017, DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations is a full-fledged innovative solution, based out of the Cultural and IT hub of Pune, Maharashtra, with offices operating in Pune.

