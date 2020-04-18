Health

Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed on April 17th

04/17/2020
STL.News
DES MOINES, IA (STL.News) Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 191 additional positive cases for a total of 2,332 positive cases.  There have been additional 926 negative tests for a total of 19,460 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 4 deaths were also reported, 183 are currently hospitalized, and 1,007 Iowans have recovered.

The additional 4 deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Black Hawk County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
  • Scott County, 1 older adult (61-80) years)
  • Tama County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
  • Washington County, 1 older adult (61-80) years)

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county.  The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.

