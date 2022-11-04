Adani Enterprises Group CFO on the road ahead, capex plans & more

“We expect our equity programme to continue in the next three to five years as well. The amount will be driven by how we see the risk and how much equity we need to have to support our businesses,” says Jugeshinder (Robbie) Singh, Group CFO,

Walk us through what the quarterly highlights were like. It has been a fabulous performance for Adani Enterprises on a year-on-year basis. What contributed to it?

This was largely driven by our core businesses which are services plus our incubating businesses that have done really well. So airports, roads, data centres and traditional businesses like mining services and our trading businesses have propelled this revenue forward. But this is secular growth across all our incubating businesses so we are very pleased with it. It is not driven by any one particular area.

Share with us the latest developments when it comes to the project status of your green hydrogen business which is under Adani New Industries?

We are very pleased with the development at Adani New Industries. Our manufacturing ecosystem is part of the Adani New Industries because we want to make sure that our final product which is green electron for hydrogen is at the cheapest cost. The manufacturing ecosystem is well underway.

Our almost 2 GW of top con achieved its commercial completion, another two will do that by June next year so which will put as at 4 GW of sell module lines. Our first 5.2 MW wind turbine, which is the largest in India, is undergoing a certification process. We expect that to be completed by February.

I am really excited by the fact that an idea has become a project and the project is moving ahead at full steam. We expect that somewhere around October 25 or March 26, we will have our first green hydrogen from this business. One other important element in all of this is the fact that our entire ecosystem development which is within the SEZ means there is relative control in terms of how we are executing on the project.

So the sell module lines, the wind turbine, the electrolyzers will start next year and our site is already ready for 20 gigawatt. We are very excited about where we are in the Adani New Industry process and we are confident that we will hit our targets of green hydrogen towards the end of 2025 or early 2026.

What is your take regarding the entire airport sector? That has seen a very strong recovery over the last six to eight months in terms of the passenger movement. What is your outlook when it comes to Adani Airports and the progress on the Navi Mumbai Airport?

As for Adani Airports, we are nearly 90% of pre Covid numbers which is a little ahead of schedule that we had forecast in our investment case. We thought that this would be achieved some time in 2023 but we are already there and so that is a good aspect.

It is largely driven by the fact that the Indian consumers are doing well, inflation is contained so people are travelling and that has helped the airport business a lot. We see this trends in all of our seven operating airports. The Navi Mumbai construction is well underway. We will be on schedule in CY24 to have that airport up and running. We do not expect any delays there so Mumbai will have become two city airports sometime in the second half of 2024.

Overall, in terms of the airport business, our city side business development plans are well underway and we expect that to start kicking in from ’25, ’26. We are very confident about the airport business. We fundamentally believe that given where India is, given where per capita income is growing, this business is poised for a rapid step up and growth.

has been an incubator company and we have seen massive wealth being generated for the investors as well. But let us talk about the data centre business as well. You are commissioning your first data centre at Chennai. What is the plan on data centres?

The data centre is a two-fold business for us. One is that we see this business more as an integrated services plus the asset which is the physical building. The Chennai data centre is up and running. We expect the Noida centre to be ready in about 18 months’ time. The land acquisition process has been completed for Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vizag, Kolkata and Pune and we are in the process of completing approximately one gigawatt of data centre businesses by 2030.

We will also ensure that all of our data centres are run on 100% renewable energy. It is one of the unique developments in the context of India and from day one, will have minimal carbon footprint. So there will be a large data centre business which is 100% green, full service as well as the asset side. All large names that you could think of are participants; given confidentiality and other matters we are not willing to disclose names now but as they commission, the names should be disclosed. We are very confident the business would be around 1 GW by end of this decade and green.

The way Adani stocks have created wealth for shareholders, everybody is mesmerised. There is a lot of talk which always happens where the group is headed in terms of maintaining the debt levels. Why don’t you walk us through the plans on managing cash flow, debt equity ratio and raising equity?

I think this is a very important aspect and we have tried to address it on a number of platforms. We owe it to our shareholders and stakeholder community, media, agencies etc.

We run at a group level. We have policy, strategy, and the risk frameworks and that framework basically is to have a risk adjusted cost of capital for each business. So for example in a portfolio we have businesses that have zero debt and if businesses that have six times EBITDA debt but that is adjusted based on risk.

Overall, our portfolio level risk should take us to approximately 3.3 times debt to EBITDA because we are primarily an infra platform. The debt to equity is a less relevant ratio; it is debt to EBITDA or a cash flow which is more important to us. The debt to EBITDA ratio would be around 3 to 3.3% and globally that would put us in the first quartile of infra platforms.

We are at the low end of gearing and leverage on the global platform. That is our policy and risk will remain for the next 10 years. We are not going to see a deviation from that because that is a risk-based analysis. The equity element becomes important and we want to make sure that the growth is adequately funded, especially now that we are going into a higher rate environment and there is sufficient equity to fund the businesses to manage growth during a high rate environment.

Over the last three to five years, we have completed equity transactions with Total, which is well over $4 billion IHC, $2 billion QIA and $500 million. We have done actual transaction plus committed transaction of about $16 billion of equity transactions in the last three years. That would put us a top or number one and two in terms of the equity raised by Indian corporates in the last three years.

We expect our equity programme to continue in that manner in the next three to five years as well. The amount will be driven by how we see the risk and how much of equity we need to have to support our businesses.

The third element of your question is liquidity. From the liquidity point of view also, we have a specific policy. For example, if our commitment to the next 12 months is that we have to have fixed commitments of Rs 100, then at a minimum at a portfolio level, we maintain ready cash of 1.25 times so that we will have Rs 125 of cash across the board.

Although our operating companies are much higher than that to 1.6-1.7 times of their fixed commitment, it is low gearing between three to three times at portfolio level, equity funding and equity programme that is driven consistently and not just on an episodic basis and liquidity that is maintained at a very high level.

You said your equity plan of $14-15 billion which you have raised in the last three years will continue. So you could be in for more investment from big funds and sovereign entities going forward?

I will answer that question as yes.

Okay and that is a firm yes is what I would take at.

Yes.

