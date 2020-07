MO (STL.News) Donna Fondren of St. Louis recently won a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Jumbo Bucks” Scratchers game. Fondren purchased the winning ticket at New Halls Ferry Pit Stop, 12785 New Halls Ferry Road, in Florissant.

“Jumbo Bucks” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $8.6 million in remaining prizes, including two additional top prizes of $100,000.

