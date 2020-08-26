Ypsilanti Man Wins $2 Million Playing the Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) Testing his luck paid off for an Ypsilanti man who won $2 million playing the Michigan Lottery’s Hit the Jackpot instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Ypsi In N Out, located at 1100 Share Avenue in Ypsilanti.

“I was in the store and a couple people in front of me bought tickets,” said the player. “I decided to give the game a try and test my luck.

“When I scratched the ticket off, I thought I was going cross eyed. I got pretty worked up and had to settle down and take a deep breath.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to accept his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $1.3 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to fix up his house, share with his family, and then invest the remainder.

“It’s unreal! I’m proof that winning big can happen!” the player said.

Players have won more than $32 million playing Hit the Jackpot, which launched in June. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $41 million in prizes remain, including two $2 million top prizes, 37 $5,000 prizes, and 226 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2019, Lottery players won more than $1.2 billion playing instant games.

