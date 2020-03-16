Business

Wynn Resorts to Temporarily Close Wynn Las Vegas

03/15/2020
STL.News
LAS VEGAS, NV (STL.News) Wynn Resorts has decided to temporarily close Wynn Las Vegas and Encore as part of its continuing effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The Company has committed to pay all full-time Wynn and Encore employees during the closure.

The closure will be effective Tuesday, March 17 at 6 pm and is expected to be in effect for two weeks, after which time the Company will evaluate the situation.  A limited number of employees and management will remain at the resort to secure and maintain the facility.  For additional information and updates, please visit www.wynninfo.com.

