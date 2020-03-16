Wynn Resorts to Temporarily Close Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (STL.News) Wynn Resorts has decided to temporarily close Wynn Las Vegas and Encore as part of its continuing effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The Company has committed to pay all full-time Wynn and Encore employees during the closure.

The closure will be effective Tuesday, March 17 at 6 pm and is expected to be in effect for two weeks, after which time the Company will evaluate the situation. A limited number of employees and management will remain at the resort to secure and maintain the facility. For additional information and updates, please visit www.wynninfo.com.