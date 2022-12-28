Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Do the Risks Outweigh the Rewards Wednesday? – InvestorsObserver

InvestorsObserver analysis gives Wrapped Bitcoin a low risk assessment. The proprietary scoring system calculates how much money was required to move the price over the past 24 hours with changes in volume and market capitalization to discover if a crypto can potentially be easily manipulated by limited trading activity. Low values representing high risk while high scores equate to low risk based on a 0 to 100 range.

The risk gauge rank for WBTC shows the token is currently a low risk investment. Traders focused on risk assessment will find the gauge most useful for avoiding (or adding) risky investments.

The price of Wrapped Bitcoin is -0.31% lower over the last 24 hours, leading to its current value of $16,566.23. The change in price goes along with volume being below its average level while the token’s market capitalization has fallen during the same time period. The crypto’s market capitalization is now $3,056,546,049.60, meanwhile $82,357,262.63 worth of the currency has been traded over the past 24 hours. The volatility in price relative to the changes in volume and market cap changes give Wrapped Bitcoin a low risk analysis.

Recent price movement of WBTC gives the cryptocurrency a low risk score due to past 24 hours of price volatility in relation to volume changes, giving traders reason to be confident on the token’s manipulability at the moment.

