Wilmington Man Davine Boyce Federally Indicted For Carjacking And Weapons Offenses

(STL.News) – A federal grand jury returned an indictment yesterday charging a Wilmington man with carjacking and weapons offenses.

According to the indictment, Davine Boyce, 21, committed the carjacking on December 1, 2019, and in the process he brandished a loaded Taurus Model G2C 9mm semiautomatic firearm with an extended magazine. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm by virtue of a prior felony conviction.

Boyce is charged with carjacking, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 7 years imprisonment, with a maximum of life imprisonment. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, and Timothy Jones, ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer K. Welsh and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael McTaggart are prosecuting the case.

