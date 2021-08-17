Willie Harris Sentenced for Conspiring to Distribute Cocaine

Market Owner, Willie Harris Sentenced to 10 Years for Conspiring to Distribute Cocaine from His Store

PITTSBURGH (STL.News) A resident of Pittsburgh, PA, has been sentenced in federal court to 120 months’ imprisonment on his conviction of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

Senior United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab imposed the sentence on Willie Harris, age 24, formerly of Bergman Street, Pittsburgh, PA.

According to information presented to the court, in 2017, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration initiated a wiretap investigation, primarily targeting extensive drug trafficking in and around an area known as the Greenway Projects, located in the West End of the City of Pittsburgh. The wiretap investigation revealed that from in and around November 2017 through in and around June 2018, Willie Harris conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine out of the retail convenience store that he owned, Woogie’s Market, located at 3038 Chartiers Ave., in the West End of the City of Pittsburgh.

Prior to imposing sentence, Senior Judge Schwab stated that the sentence was sufficient but not greater than necessary to comply with the goals of sentencing.

Assistant United States Attorneys Tonya Sulia Goodman and Yvonne M. Saadi prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Acting United States Attorney Kaufman commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration jointly with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police, Robinson Township Police Department, Stowe Township Police Department, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, Wilkinsburg Borough Police Department, and the McKees Rocks Police Department for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Harris.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States. OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today