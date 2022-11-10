Why Bitcoin Isn't in a Bear Market – Siliconindia.com



Bitcoin is one of the most impressive innovations in recent times. Coming from the 2008 global financial crisis and its adverse implications, the world was gifted when Satoshi Nakamoto launched Bitcoin in 2009. And this marked a significant transformation of the financial system. Essentially, Bitcoin has provided an alternative to the traditional centralized monetary system.



A significant characteristic of Bitcoin is its volatility. The price of Bitcoin changes continuously. As a result, cycles of bull and bear markets characterize the Bitcoin market. And this is not unique to Bitcoin. It affects all cryptocurrencies. Understanding when Bitcoin is in the bear or bull markets is crucial as this will help make informed investment decisions.



Experienced crypto investors will be more knowledgeable about the Bitcoin market and whether it is in a bear or bull market. However, even beginners can learn how to determine what cycle the Bitcoin market is in at a particular moment.



This article explains why Bitcoin is not in a bear market currently. It first defines a bear market and provides its characteristics. Then, based on the aspects of the bear market, we will analyze the current conditions in the Bitcoin market to establish whether it aligns with those of a bear market.



Bear Market



A crypto bear market is a sustained period of price declines in a market. Usually, the bear market experiences at least a 20% drop in asset value within at least two months. The price drop is due to low investor confidence in the market. The low investor confidence also causes reduced activity in the bear market, including buying and selling.



Characteristics of a Bear Market



Certain factors characterize bear markets. One of the main characteristics of a bear market is a declining asset value of at least 20% with a period of at least two months. The most recent bear market in Bitcoin happened in the first quarter of 2022. Bitcoin prices dropped by over 60 percent within four months.



Another prominent characteristic of a bear market is low investor confidence and increased pessimism. Investors will fear that the market will experience more problems and hence will avoid investing to ensure that they do not suffer losses. Existing investors may sell off their assets to prevent further losses.



Finally, a bear market in Bitcoin often coincides with unfavorable economic conditions in the world. For example, the world’s economic outlook may not be so good during a Bitcoin bear market.



Why Bitcoin is Not in Bear Market



Now that we have defined the bear market and identified its main characteristics, we can know whether Bitcoin is in a bear market currently. Bitcoin price has been relatively stable since July, ranging between $25,000 on the high and $19,000 on the low. And this does not meet the 20% price drop that characterizes a bear market. Moreover, the price has been relatively stable for at least three months.



Additionally, investor confidence in a bear market is usually low. That’s not the case in the Bitcoin market currently. Investor confidence is high, with many expecting the crypto market to experience a bull run soon. According to crypto enthusiasts, the Bitcoin market could enter the bull market cycle within a few months.



Conclusion



Bitcoin is not in a bear market currently. Investors are confident that the market will experience growth shortly. Moreover, the price of Bitcoin has stagnated for the past three months.