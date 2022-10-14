Who is the longest and shortest-ruling UK prime minister and how long did they have the role for?

Current PM Liz Truss sacked her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, on Friday October 14, making him the second-shortest post-war chancellor, lasting just 38 days in the role. The only person to have held the post for less time than Kwarteng is Iain Macleod, who died just 30 days after taking office.

Ms Truss has held the position of prime minister for 38 days, as of 14 October.

Theresa May, who became prime minister in 2016, served for three years and 12 days before her resignation after parliament’s repeated rejection of her Brexit negotiations.

The shortest-serving prime minister in UK history was George Canning who held office for only 119 days (under four months) in 1827 before his death.

Robert Walpole was the longest-serving prime minister who held office for nearly 21 years from 1721 to 1742.

Since 1937, the average length of a prime minister to serve is five years. The last PM to serve more than five years was David Cameron who held the position from 2010 to 2016.

Below is the full list of post-war prime ministers in order of how long they remained in the top job.

Post-war PMs – who lasted the longest in the top job?

Alec Douglas-Home: 1963-64 – 364 days

Anthony Eden: 1955-57 – 1 year and 279 days

Gordon Brown: 2007-10 – 2 years and 319 days

Boris Johnson: 2019–22 – 2 years and 362 days

Theresa May: 2016-19 – 3 years and 12 days

James Callaghan: 1976-79 – 3 years and 30 days

Winston Churchill: 1951-55 – 3 years and 162 days

Edward Heath: 1970-74 – 3 years and 259 days

Harold Wilson: 1974-76 – 2 years and 247 days

David Cameron: 2010-16 – 6 years and 64 days

Clement Attlee: 1945-51 – 6 years and 93 days

John Major: 1990-97 – 6 years and 156 days

Harold Macmillan: 1957-63 – 6 years and 282 days

Tony Blair: 1997-2007 – 10 years and 57 days

Margaret Thatcher: 1979-90 – 11 years and 209 days