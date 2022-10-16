While Its Lost 94% in Value Since the Collapse, Terra’s Fractured Ecosystem Is Still Worth $2.5 Billion

It’s been five months since the Terra ecosystem collapsed as tens of billions of dollars in value disappeared from the crypto economy in a matter of days after May 7. Terra’s new Phoenix blockchain managed to restart the ecosystem to some degree and since the end of June, Terra’s total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (defi) has increased from $350,174 to today’s $41.55 million.

A Look at Terra’s Blockchain Ecosystem Over the Last 5 Months Since the Collapse

The Terra ecosystem fallout was a dark day for the crypto community when Terra’s stablecoin terrausd (UST), now known as UST classic (USTC), depegged from the token’s $1 parity. Before the collapse, Terra’s luna, now known as luna classic (LUNC) was a top ten crypto asset by market capitalization and Terra’s stablecoin also held a top ten position. Prior to the fallout, luna held the seventh position in terms of crypto market caps, and on April 28, Terra’s native crypto asset was trading for $88 per coin.

Precisely one day before Terra’s stablecoin depegged, USTC made it into the top ten crypto asset positions by market capitalization. Furthermore, in terms of TVL in defi, Terra had the second largest TVL under Ethereum (ETH) with approximately $29.29 billion held on April 29, 2022. Today is a totally different story and the Terra ecosystem is a shell of what it used to be five months ago.

For instance, LUNC is trading for less than a U.S. penny at $0.00025948 per unit which is a lot lower than the $88 per coin recorded on April 28, and much lower than the coin’s all-time high at $119 per unit recorded two week’s prior. In terms of the new Terra Phoenix blockchain’s native asset which now leverages the name luna (LUNA), it’s down 86.2% lower than the $18.87 all-time high recorded five months ago. The Terra Phoenix chain’s defi TVL, however, has seen growth during the last five months as it has swelled by 12,151% since the end of June.

At that time, the TVL was $350,174 and since then it has grown to $41.55 million. While the Terra classic chain held $29.29 billion last April, it’s now just under $10 million today at approximately $9,493,635. While Astroport and Terraswap have roughly $3.5 million, the defi lending protocol Anchor has around $1.6 million.

On the Phoenix chain, in terms of TVL held in defi, the decentralized exchange (dex) app Astroport holds around $27.55 million, followed by Risk Harbor’s $14.76 million. Stader, Spectrum Protocol, and Eris Protocol follow Astroport and Risk Harbor respectively in terms of TVL statistics. Furthermore, while the Terra Bridge once held $1.4 billion during the first week of April, today the Terra Bridge holds around $132 million in value.

In terms of non-fungible token sales, the new Terra chain’s sales data is not documented as well as the classic chain’s NFT sales before the collapse. Despite the extremely low number of sales, Terra Phoenix chain is supported by more than a half dozen NFT marketplaces. In terms of the total value between the two native coins LUNC and LUNA, Terra’s blockchain assets between the classic and Phoenix chain is roughly $2.18 billion on October 16, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. (ET).

Terraclassicusd (USTC) is trading for more than a U.S. penny today, at $0.03 per unit on October 16, 2022, with a market valuation of around $378.49 million. The statistics show that at least for today, the crypto market values USTC, LUNA, and LUNC at roughly $2.558 billion, and all three of these crypto assets are incorporated into the TVL held on both chains.

While $2.558 billion is a lot for a blockchain ecosystem that collapsed, it’s still a shell of the $49.26 billion in value LUNC and USTC used to be worth prior to the blockchain’s fallout on May 7, 2022. In fact, the USD value of LUNA, LUNC, and USTC today is 94.82% less than LUNC’s and USTC’s U.S. dollar value before Terra’s market crash.

What do you think about the current state of Terra blockchain ecosystem five months after the stablecoin depegging incident and the classic ecosystem’s collapse? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

Jamie Redman Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.











Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.