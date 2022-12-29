While His Digital Trading Cards Tumble in Value, Trump Says His ‘Cute’ NFTs Were About the Art

After climbing to a high of 0.79 ether on Dec. 17, 2022, Donald Trump’s non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have dropped considerably in value over the last 12 days. On Dec. 29, 2022, Trump’s NFT collection has a floor value of 0.15 ether, which is around 81% lower than the floor value highs recorded last week.

Trump Digital Collectibles Slide Significantly in Value Since the Launch, After Looking at the Art Trump Was Pleased With His 30-Inch Waistline

The 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, recently released 45,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and during the first day of the sale, each NFT was sold for $99 per unit. Trump’s NFTs started trading on secondary NFT markets on Dec. 15, 2022 and had a floor value of around 0.1 ether or around $125 for the most inexpensive Trump NFTs. Two days later, Bitcoin.com News reported on how Trump’s NFTs skyrocketed in value after being mocked by a large number of left-leaning political commentators.

The 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, was pleased with the artwork in his NFT collection. Trump’s digital art, however, continues to slide in value according to NFT marketplace sales.

The same day, on Dec. 17, 2022, Trump’s NFT floor price jumped to an all-time high of around 0.79 ether or around $940 per unit, according to stats from the leading NFT marketplace Opensea. Since then, however, Trump’s NFT collection has seen its floor price slip all the way down to 0.15 ether ($180), which is 8.54% lower than the floor values recorded 24 hours ago. Metrics indicate that on Dec. 29, 2022, 9% or 3,864 Trump NFTs are listed on Opensea, and in total, there are roughly 15,083 unique Trump NFT card owners.

9,801 of those unique owners hold only one Trump NFT in their wallet while 2,556 own at least two Trump NFTs. 79 owners hold around 45 Trump NFTs, which means they will get an invite to the Trump gala dinner in South Florida, at least according to the terms of service agreement on the collecttrumpcards.com website. Four owners hold 60 NFTs from the Trump collection and seven wallets hold 100 Trump NFTs. There’s also one owner with approximately 1,000 Trump NFTs in their wallet.

Trump told the press last week that his NFT collection was not about making money and it was more about the art and a trim waistline. “Well, I knew nothing about [the NFTs] and then a group came, and I loved the art,” Trump told OAN. “You know, it’s sort of comic book art when you think of it, but they showed me the art and I said, gee, I always wanted to have a 30-inch waist.” The former U.S. president added:

I heard somebody [once say] it was the investment of the year. I didn’t view it as an investment. I thought they were cute. These visions are very beautiful [and] interesting.

Since the Trump digital trading cards entered secondary sales markets, Opensea details that 7,720 ether or $9.2 million in sales volume has been recorded to date. Additionally, onchain tracking data via the Telegram group “Onchain Intrigue” shows the “Trump NFT admin” wallet moved 128 wrapped ether (WETH) worth more than $153K to six different Polygon wallets on Dec. 28, 2022. Trump said that the digital cards were expected to sell out in roughly six months, but the sale proved to be much faster.

“Wow, that’s sorta cute,” Trump said of his own NFT collection before the sale. “That might sell, that might sell. They thought it would sell in six months, it sold in six hours,” the former U.S. president added.

Jamie Redman

Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.



