PUBLIC NOTICE – STL.News State of Publication – Jan. 1, 2026

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) STL.News has released its “State of Publication,” dated January 1, 2026. The publication saw significant traffic growth throughout 2025 and expanded its content. Additionally, other websites are linked to STL.News has helped to maintain its Domain Authority, which remains at a steady 64 on a 1 to 100 scale, according to MOZ SEO.

Many things changed in 2025 for many consumers, including the accelerating pace of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in our economy, affecting our daily lives and even our jobs.

The owner of STL.News has followed the inclusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance productivity and research used to produce our content. Currently, we use only the ChatGPT and Gemini AI platforms, both owned by Google, which provide significant satisfaction and security, knowing that Google is behind the product.

As AI is not perfect, it must be used to reduce writing and research time, enabling news content to be published faster and competing in the race for real-time news.

History of STL.News

We purchased the domain (STL.News) on February 28, 2016, and since then have published by hand more than 260,000 news articles, many of which were licensed to us from the Associated Press. We will celebrate our 10th anniversary on February 28, 2016.

Our domain was purchased and is still held by GoDaddy. Our websites are hosted on GoDaddy dedicated servers, which we manage ourselves, ensuring 100% uptime.

We are starting 2026 with 2020 published news stories accompanied by 74 web pages.

2025 turned out to be an excellent year for news, as President Trump returned to office and made massive changes to the government and the country. It has given journalists many opportunities to create great content. However, many journalists are not concerned about editorial standards as they are promoting hidden political agendas.

The Mission of STL.News

The objective of STL.News is to provide high-quality, unbiased news to our readers about topics that they enjoy or that are important to them. It will be a mix of international, national, and local news.

Additionally, we plan to increase our Independent Reporter Network (IRN) giving independent journalists and reliable and trust news source to publish their local content helping expand the reach of STL.News, and assisting independent reporters to increase their revenue without the expense or hassle of operating a news site.

STL.News offers multiple investment and business opportunities for many lines of business. Our site is highly optimized, aggregated by many news sites, included in Google News and Apple News, and shared across more than a dozen social media channels. Our syndication is as good as it gets.

In 1996, Bill Gates described how to compete on the web as “content is king.” The statement becomes more true with each passing day. Our goal is to create great content. Our decision to use AI and our idea of making the Independent Reporter Network are designed to accomplish just that. We will ever be the master of content, not because Wikipedia has mastered that, as proven by the fact that Wikipedia is the primary source of information in Google search results.

For more information, please email Marty@STLMedia.Agency or call/text 417-529-1133.

