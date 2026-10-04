Where Are the Jobs? U.S. Hiring Slows Sharply

WASHINGTON, DC – October 4, 2026 (STL.News) The U.S. labor market sent another warning signal in September as employers added just 29,000 jobs, previous months were revised substantially lower, and the unemployment rate edged up to 4.2%.

The latest numbers do not show an economy suffering widespread layoffs or an employment collapse. Instead, they point to a different problem: businesses are largely holding onto the workers they already have while becoming increasingly reluctant to hire new ones.

That distinction may explain why official unemployment remains relatively low even as many Americans searching for work encounter a difficult hiring environment.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 29,000 in September, down from an average monthly increase of 45,000 over the previous 12 months.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected approximately 90,000 new jobs.

The unemployment rate increased from 4.1% in August to 4.2% in September, although the BLS characterized both payroll employment and unemployment as little changed during the month.

Previous job estimates were revised lower

September’s weak headline number becomes more significant when combined with revisions to previous months.

The BLS revised July payroll growth downward by 31,000 jobs. What was originally reported as a gain of 21,000 is now estimated as a loss of 10,000 jobs.

August was revised downward by 29,000, from a previously reported gain of 162,000 to 133,000.

Combined, the revisions mean July and August employment growth was 60,000 jobs lower than previously reported.

Monthly revisions are a routine part of the BLS process and result from additional reports received from businesses and government agencies as well as recalculated seasonal factors. They do not mean 60,000 workers suddenly lost their jobs.

They do mean the labor market was weaker during those two months than the preliminary estimates indicated.

September’s 29,000 requires some caution

The disappointing September figure should not be interpreted as proof that the labor market suddenly deteriorated.

Economists cited by Reuters noted that payroll growth has historically underperformed when Labor Day falls relatively late in September, as it did this year.

That calendar effect could have contributed to the unusually weak payroll estimate.

Reuters also noted no broad surge in layoffs, reinforcing the case against interpreting one employment report as evidence of an imminent labor-market collapse.

But the September report cannot simply be dismissed either.

Combined with downward revisions to July and August, the latest figures show that the pace of hiring has slowed considerably.

Where are jobs actually being created?

One of the few areas still producing meaningful employment growth is health care.

The BLS reported that health care added 17,000 jobs in September, although that was considerably below the industry’s average monthly increase of 33,000 during the previous year.

Within health care, ambulatory health care services added approximately 13,000 jobs and hospitals added about 12,000, while nursing and residential care facilities lost approximately 9,000 positions.

The broader health care and social assistance category added approximately 23,000 jobs during the month.

That distinction matters: health care itself gained about 17,000 jobs, while adding social assistance brings the broader category’s increase to about 23,000.

Elsewhere, employment changes were relatively modest.

The larger picture is therefore not one of robust hiring distributed broadly throughout the economy.

Seven million openings — but what does that mean?

Another government report helps explain why job seekers can hear that millions of jobs are available while still finding the employment market difficult.

The BLS reported approximately 7.1 million job openings in August.

Employers also recorded approximately 5.2 million hires during the month.

But those figures shouldn’t be compared directly, as though 7.1 million vacancies should have produced 7.1 million hires.

They measure different things.

Job openings represent positions that were open on the last business day of the month.

Hires measure all additions to payrolls throughout the entire month.

The same August report showed approximately 5.1 million total separations, including about 3.1 million quits and 1.6 million layoffs and discharges.

The BLS described openings and hires as having changed little.

The key point, then, is not that millions of openings have somehow disappeared.

A large number of reported vacancies can coexist with relatively subdued hiring.

A job opening is not the same thing as a completed hire.

Companies may take weeks or months to fill positions, seek specialized qualifications, postpone hiring decisions, or ultimately leave some positions unfilled.

More Americans entered the labor force

The increase in unemployment also requires context.

The number of unemployed Americans increased by approximately 78,000 to 7.1 million in September.

But the civilian labor force increased by approximately 485,000, while employment measured by the household survey increased by approximately 406,000.

The labor-force participation rate increased from 61.6% to 61.8%.

In other words, unemployment did not increase simply because hundreds of thousands of workers lost their jobs.

More Americans entered or returned to the labor force, and employment also increased.

The unemployment rate has remained within a relatively narrow 4.1% to 4.3% range since March, according to the BLS.

That is another reason it would be inaccurate to characterize the current environment as an employment crisis.

Wage growth is cooling

Average hourly earnings for employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased by 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $37.81 in September.

Over the previous 12 months, average hourly earnings increased 3.0%.

Reuters reported that annual wage growth had slowed from 3.1% in August.

Slower wage growth has implications in both directions.

Moderating labor costs could reduce some inflationary pressure and give the Federal Reserve more flexibility on monetary policy.

But persistent weakness in employment and wage growth could eventually affect consumer spending, which remains a major driver of the U.S. economy.

The mass-layoff signal is missing

Perhaps the strongest evidence against declaring a labor-market crisis comes from layoffs.

U.S.-based employers announced 43,281 job cuts in September, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

That represented an 18% decline from August and a 20% decline from September 2025. It was also the lowest September total since 2022.

Those figures are difficult to reconcile with the idea that employers are broadly shedding workers.

Instead, the data increasingly point toward a labor market in which companies are reluctant both to fire and to hire.

The hiring side of Challenger’s report reinforces that interpretation. The firm said the typical September surge in seasonal hiring plans was notably absent this year.

For workers already employed, low layoffs provide considerable stability.

For someone attempting to find a new job, however, weak hiring can make the labor market feel considerably worse than the unemployment rate suggests.

Wall Street liked the weak jobs report

Financial markets provided one of the most unusual reactions to September’s employment numbers.

Stocks rose Friday after the weaker-than-expected jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.49%, the S&P 500 rose 0.73%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.19%.

The reason was largely tied to interest-rate expectations.

The Federal Reserve had raised its benchmark interest rate in September, but investors interpreted the weak employment report as reducing the probability of another increase at the Fed’s October meeting.

Reuters reported that policymakers were already leaning toward skipping an October increase, and the cooler employment data reinforced that position.

That creates a familiar Wall Street paradox.

Weak economic data can sometimes push stock prices higher when investors believe the weakness will discourage the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates.

For Americans struggling to find employment, however, a stronger stock market offers little immediate consolation.

A low-hire, low-fire labor market

Taken together, the latest employment data tell a more nuanced story than either “the economy is booming” or “the labor market is collapsing.”

The evidence does not currently show widespread layoffs.

Unemployment remains relatively low at 4.2%.

More Americans entered the labor force in September.

Job openings remain above 7 million.

Economists have also identified a calendar-related reason September’s payroll figure may have been unusually weak.

Those are important counterweights to the negative numbers.

But the warning signs are also difficult to ignore.

Only 29,000 payroll jobs were added in September, less than one-third of the Reuters consensus forecast.

July and August payroll growth was revised downward by a combined 60,000 jobs.

Wage growth slowed to 3.0% year over year.

And evidence from both government and private-sector employment data indicates that companies remain cautious about adding workers.

The result increasingly resembles what economists have called a low-hire, low-fire labor market.

Companies are reluctant to dismiss the workers they already have.

But they are also reluctant to add new ones.

That arrangement can keep the unemployment rate relatively stable as long as layoffs remain low.

The greater risk would emerge if hiring remains weak while layoffs begin to increase. That combination could cause unemployment to rise much more quickly.

The September report does not show that happening yet.

For policymakers and investors, that distinction is crucial.

For someone sending out résumés, filling out applications and waiting for an employer to call back, the distinction may offer considerably less comfort.

For them, the question remains:

Where are the jobs?

Editors note: Economic and market figures in this analysis were verified against U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released through Oct. 2, 2026, including the September Employment Situation report and August Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, supplemented by Challenger, Gray & Christmas and Reuters reporting. Government employment estimates are subject to revision.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment or financial advice.

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