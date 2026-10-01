Top Performing Stocks of 2026 So Far

NEW YORK – October 1, 2026 (STL.News) Top Performing Stocks – The U.S. stock market ended the first nine months of 2026 solidly higher, but gains in the major indexes tell only part of the story.

Some individual stocks have dramatically outperformed the broader market. Technology and artificial-intelligence infrastructure companies dominate the strongest performers in the S&P 500, while biotechnology and healthcare companies have produced some of the largest gains among smaller stocks.

To make the comparison consistent, STL.News analyzed stock-price performance through the Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026 close, the final trading session of the third quarter.

The analysis uses split-adjusted prices where applicable and separates full-period year-to-date returns from companies that began trading in 2026.

Top Performing Stocks – U.S. Stock Market Snapshot

Through Sept. 30, 2026:

Nasdaq Composite: 26,861.06 — +15.6% YTD

26,861.06 — Russell 2000: 2,796.86 — +12.7% YTD

2,796.86 — S&P 500: 7,651.54 — +11.8% YTD

7,651.54 — Dow Jones Industrial Average: 50,906.05 — +5.9% YTD

The figures show that growth-oriented stocks continued to lead the broader market during the first nine months of the year.

But the strongest individual stocks produced returns many times larger than their respective indexes.

Top Performing Stocks – S&P 500 Top Performers

Technology and computing infrastructure dominate the S&P 500’s 2026 leaderboard.

Using split-adjusted stock-price performance through Sept. 30, the leading group identified by the screen is:

Rank Company Ticker 2026 YTD 1 SanDisk SNDK +532.14% 2 Moderna MRNA +524.01% 3 Dell Technologies DELL +320.93% 4 Micron Technology MU +237.68% 5 Seagate Technology STX +220.77% 6 Intel INTC +205.31% 7 Marvell Technology MRVL +195.57% 8 Bloom Energy BE +180.66% 9 Advanced Micro Devices AMD +173.75% 10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE +164.34%

The performance dataset calculates returns from split-adjusted closing prices, preventing stock splits from artificially inflating or depressing the results.

The group’s composition is striking.

SanDisk, Dell Technologies, Micron, Seagate, Intel, Marvell, AMD and Hewlett Packard Enterprise all have substantial exposure to semiconductors, memory, storage, servers or other computing infrastructure.

That puts eight technology and infrastructure companies among the S&P 500’s strongest performers.

Moderna represents the major healthcare exception, while Bloom Energy reflects another increasingly important part of the technology boom: electricity.

Artificial-intelligence data centers require enormous amounts of computing capacity and power. Investors have increasingly focused not only on AI chip designers but also on companies providing memory, storage, servers, networking equipment, and energy infrastructure.

The 2026 S&P 500 leaderboard illustrates that broader investment theme.

Top Performing Stocks – Dow Jones Top Performers

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tells a different story.

The Dow’s strongest performers have generated substantially smaller percentage gains, but leadership is spread across more industries.

Through Sept. 30, the leading Dow stocks identified by the screen were:

Rank Company Ticker 2026 YTD 1 Merck MRK +43.81% 2 Caterpillar CAT +42.83% 3 Cisco Systems CSCO +40.53% 4 Chevron CVX +39.41% 5 Johnson & Johnson JNJ +33.62% 6 Amgen AMGN +29.78% 7 Travelers TRV +27.25% 8 Coca-Cola KO +27.23% 9 Apple AAPL +24.63% 10 Nvidia NVDA +20.84%

UnitedHealth ranked immediately outside the group at approximately 16.44%.

The Dow ranking is considerably more diversified than the S&P 500 list.

Healthcare accounts for three positions through Merck, Johnson & Johnson, and Amgen.

Cisco, Apple, and Nvidia represent technology. Caterpillar represents industrials, Chevron represents energy, Travelers represents insurance, and Coca-Cola represents consumer staples.

That diversity fits the Dow’s role as a collection of established blue-chip companies spanning major portions of the U.S. economy.

Top Performing Stocks – Nasdaq Leaders Produce Extraordinary Returns

The Nasdaq Composite is much broader than the Nasdaq-100.

The Composite includes thousands of Nasdaq-listed securities, including smaller companies that can produce far larger percentage moves than the mega-cap technology stocks most commonly associated with Nasdaq.

Using the Sept. 30 split-adjusted performance screen and excluding partial-period listings from being presented as full-year returns, the leading Nasdaq group identified by the screen is:

Rank Company Ticker 2026 YTD 1 Mega Fortune Company MGRT +1,289.03% 2 Adlai Nortye ANL +1,059.42% 3 TJGC Group TJGC +980.69% 4 Sandisk SNDK +532.14% 5 Moderna MRNA +524.01% 6 Twist Bioscience TWST +496.60% 7 Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA +488.10% 8 10x Genomics TXG +443.68% 9 Roma Green Finance ROMA +437.50% 10 BUUU Group BUUU +436.44%

The underlying market-wide dataset ranks those companies in that order through Sept. 30 and explicitly calculates its YTD gains from split-adjusted closing prices.

The scale of the gains is remarkable.

Mega Fortune increased nearly 1,300%, while Adlai Nortye climbed more than 1,000%. TJGC Group posted a gain of nearly 1,000%.

Even the group’s No. 10 company, BUUU Group, gained more than 430%.

SanDisk and Moderna also appear near the top of the Nasdaq group, demonstrating that some of 2026’s extraordinary gains have occurred in companies large enough to also qualify for the S&P 500.

The numbers should not be interpreted as representative of the typical Nasdaq stock. They represent the extreme upper end of a very large and diverse universe.

Top-Performing Stocks – Russell 2000 Stocks Identified by Screen

The Russell 2000 required additional verification because being classified as a small-cap stock does not automatically mean it belongs to the Russell 2000.

For that reason, STL.News checked high-performing candidates against Russell 2000-tracking holdings information, including the iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s post-reconstitution portfolio.

Using those membership checks together with Sept. 30 split-adjusted performance data produced the following group:

Rank Company Ticker 2026 YTD 1 Twist Bioscience TWST +496.60% 2 Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA +488.10% 3 10x Genomics TXG +443.68% 4 MaxLinear MXL +387.90% 5 AN2 Therapeutics ANTX +379.28% 6 agilon health AGL +372.62% 7 ImmunityBio IBRX +367.33% 8 AXT AXTI +361.87% 9 Aehr Test Systems AEHR +349.55% 10 Bandwidth BAND +326.93%

The membership verification is particularly important near the bottom of the group.

Several stocks ranked highly in the broader U.S. market performance screen but could not simply be assumed to be Russell 2000 constituents.

For that reason, the Russell section describes the top-performing Russell 2000 stocks identified by the verified screen, rather than presenting an unrestricted small-cap performance list as though it were automatically an official Russell ranking.

Aehr Test Systems and Bandwidth survived the membership check and occupy the final two positions in the verified group.

Top Performing Stocks – Biotechnology Dominates Small-Cap Leaders

The Russell group looks dramatically different from the S&P 500 ranking.

Twist Bioscience, Iovance Biotherapeutics, 10x Genomics, AN2 Therapeutics, Agilon Health, and ImmunityBio give biotechnology, healthcare, and life sciences a major presence.

MaxLinear, AXT, and Aehr Test Systems provide semiconductor and technology exposure, while Bandwidth represents communications technology.

The concentration demonstrates that the market’s strongest performers have not been limited to artificial intelligence.

Biotechnology stocks can experience enormous price movements following clinical-trial results, regulatory developments, financing events, and changes in expectations for individual products.

That potential works both ways, making many smaller biotechnology stocks far more volatile than established large-cap companies.

Top Performing Stocks – AI Infrastructure Powers Large-Cap Winners

The S&P 500 ranking tells another story.

Artificial-intelligence systems require processors, memory, data storage, networking equipment, servers, and enormous amounts of electricity.

That broader infrastructure requirement helps explain why the beneficiaries extend far beyond the companies designing AI accelerators.

Micron provides memory products. SanDisk and Seagate participate in data storage. Dell and Hewlett Packard Enterprise sell computing infrastructure. AMD, Intel and Marvell participate in important portions of the semiconductor market.

Bloom Energy’s presence also underscores growing investor attention to the power needs of data centers and other large computing installations.

The concentration of those companies among the S&P’s strongest performers is one of the clearest market themes visible in the 2026 rankings.

Top Performing Stocks – Why Split-Adjusted Returns Matter

One of the largest traps in constructing a list of top-performing stocks is the reverse stock split.

A reverse split changes the number of shares outstanding and the nominal share price without automatically changing the economic value of an investor’s position.

Suppose an investor owns 100 shares priced at $1 immediately before a 1-for-20 reverse split.

After the transaction, the investor would generally own five shares priced around $20.

The position is still worth approximately $100.

An unadjusted database comparing the original $1 price with the new $20 share price could incorrectly suggest a 1,900% investment return.

That is why the broad performance screen used in this analysis calculates returns using split-adjusted closing prices.

The dataset covers more than 4,200 U.S.-listed companies with market capitalizations above $100 million and was complete through Sept. 30.

It also identifies companies whose current trading histories began during 2026. Those shorter-period returns should not be presented as directly comparable with companies that traded throughout the full measurement period.

Top Performing Stocks – Index Gains Hide Huge Differences

The comparison demonstrates why an index return cannot describe what happened to every company inside that index.

The S&P 500 gained 11.8% during the first nine months of 2026, while its strongest stocks gained several hundred percent.

The Dow advanced 5.9%, while Merck, Caterpillar and Cisco gained roughly 40%.

The Russell 2000 rose 12.7%, while Twist Bioscience and Iovance Biotherapeutics gained close to 500%.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 15.6%, while several smaller Nasdaq stocks gained close to or exceeded 1,000%.

Those numbers aren’t contradictory.

An index measures a broad collection of securities.

The S&P 500 is weighted by market capitalization. The Dow is price-weighted. The Russell 2000 represents a broad collection of smaller U.S. companies. The Nasdaq Composite encompasses thousands of eligible Nasdaq-listed securities.

A top-performer screen does something entirely different: it deliberately isolates the extreme winners.

Those companies therefore should not be considered representative of the typical stock or the average investor’s experience.

Top Performing Stocks – Different Indexes, Different Leaders

Taken together, the four groups reveal several distinct market themes entering the fourth quarter.

Large-cap S&P 500 leadership is heavily concentrated in semiconductors, memory, storage, servers, and other computing infrastructure.

Russell 2000 leadership identified by the screen contains a much larger biotechnology and healthcare component.

Dow leadership is considerably more diversified across healthcare, industrials, technology, energy, insurance, and consumer staples.

The broader Nasdaq universe demonstrates how dramatically smaller stocks can move during periods of intense investor interest.

The difference between the major index returns and their strongest individual stocks is enormous.

That dispersion has defined the U.S. stock market through the first three quarters of 2026.

Top Performing Stock – Methodology

Top Performing Stocks: All individual-stock comparisons in this article use Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, as the cutoff date, the final trading session of the third quarter.

The primary broad-market performance screen ranks more than 4,200 U.S.-listed companies with market capitalizations above $100 million and calculates performance using split-adjusted closing prices.

The Nasdaq group was derived from qualifying Nasdaq-listed securities appearing in that performance screen, while the Russell group received an additional constituent-verification step using Russell 2000-tracking holdings information.

The Russell section is consequently described as the top-performing Russell 2000 stocks identified by the verified screen. That wording reflects the methodology actually used rather than implying that the table is an official ranking published by FTSE Russell.

The major-index snapshot is also frozen at Sept. 30, eliminating the timing mismatch that can occur when comparing individual-stock returns from one session with index returns from another.

Unless otherwise specified, the percentages represent stock-price returns rather than total shareholder returns. Dividends are not assumed to have been reinvested.

Different financial-data providers may report different YTD percentages because of their methodologies for adjusted historical prices, corporate actions, distributions and beginning-of-period prices. For that reason, interpret figures within each ranking according to the methodology described above rather than mixing them with percentages from unrelated data providers.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and market-analysis purposes only. It is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

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