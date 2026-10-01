Bond Market and VIX Send Conflicting Signals

NEW YORK – October 1, 2026 (STL.News) Two major corners of the U.S. financial markets are sending investors noticeably different messages about risk.

The bond market is experiencing one of its most significant periods of stress in decades. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield surged Thursday to 5.342%, its highest level since early 2002, as a historic selloff in government debt continued.

At the same time, volatility in the Treasury market has increased sharply.

Yet equity-market volatility has remained comparatively restrained. The Cboe Volatility Index, better known as the VIX, recently hovered near a one-year low even as interest-rate volatility approached a one-year high.

That divergence raises an increasingly important question:

Is the bond market pricing risks that the stock market has not fully recognized?

The evidence does not establish that stocks are necessarily overpriced or that a major correction is imminent. Treasury yields and the VIX measure different things, operate across different time horizons, and can diverge for legitimate economic reasons.

But the growing gap between signals from bonds and equity options deserves attention — particularly when Treasury yields above 5% compete with stocks for investor capital.

Treasury Yield Reaches Highest Since 2002

The strongest warning is coming from the U.S. government bond market.

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 5.342% Thursday, exceeding its 2007 peak and reaching its highest level in about 24 years.

The increase followed an extraordinary third quarter for bonds.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose about 87 basis points in the September quarter, according to LSEG data reported by Reuters, marking its sharpest quarterly increase since 1994.

Viewed another way, Reuters reported that the 10-year Treasury experienced its largest quarterly yield increase of the 21st century.

The scale of the move matters because the 10-year Treasury is far more than another financial-market indicator.

It serves as a global benchmark for mortgage rates, corporate borrowing costs, commercial lending, asset valuations, and the discount rates investors use to estimate what future corporate profits are worth today.

When yields rise significantly, the financial system effectively faces a higher cost of capital.

And at more than 5%, Treasury securities also become formidable competitors to stocks.

The VIX Has Been Sending a Calmer Message

The equity-options market has been telling a different story.

The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, measures the market’s expectation for near-term volatility based on S&P 500 options prices.

It is often called Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” although that description can oversimplify what the index actually measures.

The VIX does not determine whether stocks are expensive or inexpensive.

It does not predict whether the S&P 500 will rise or fall.

Instead, it measures the magnitude of market movement that options traders are pricing over approximately the next 30 days.

That distinction matters in the current environment.

On Sept. 28, Cboe reported that the VIX had hovered near a one-year low of about 14.9, even as volatility in the interest-rate market surged toward a one-year high.

In other words, bond traders were pricing significantly greater uncertainty while equity-options traders continued to price comparatively modest near-term volatility.

Cboe Identifies the Divergence

This is not simply an interpretation based on comparing two unrelated indicators.

Cboe itself recently highlighted the phenomenon.

In its Sept. 28 Macro Volatility Digest, Cboe reported that U.S. bond yields had climbed to two-decade highs while the reaction across volatility markets was strikingly uneven.

Rates volatility surged toward a one-year high.

Equity volatility remained largely unchanged.

The VIX hovered near a one-year low.

Cboe described the situation as a divergence between equity and rates volatility.

Even more important was what appeared to be driving the increase in Treasury yields.

Cboe reported that the increase had come almost entirely from higher real yields rather than higher inflation expectations.

That distinction matters.

A nominal Treasury yield can rise because investors expect more inflation. But a rise in real yields means investors receive a higher return after accounting for expected inflation.

Higher real yields generally translate into tighter financial conditions and a higher hurdle for risk assets.

Yet despite that tightening, equity volatility remained relatively subdued.

The MOVE Index Tells the Bond Market’s Story

To understand the divergence more clearly, investors can compare the VIX with another volatility benchmark: the ICE BofA MOVE Index.

MOVE is often described as the bond market’s equivalent of the VIX.

The comparison is imperfect because the two indices measure volatility in different markets and use different methodologies. But both show the level of uncertainty priced into derivatives.

VIX measures expected volatility in the S&P 500.

MOVE measures expected volatility in the U.S. Treasury market.

Recent MOVE readings have risen substantially from the calmer levels observed earlier in the year, reinforcing Cboe’s conclusion that interest-rate volatility has moved sharply higher.

The important signal is therefore not simply that Treasury yields are rising.

It is that interest rates have risen in level and uncertainty at the same time.

That creates a very different environment for equities than investors experienced during years when interest rates were historically low and relatively stable.

Why 5% Treasury Yields Matter to Stocks

The relationship between bonds and equity valuations begins with basic financial mathematics.

The value of a stock ultimately depends on the cash investors expect a company to generate in the future.

Those future cash flows must be discounted back to their present value.

When interest rates are low, the discount rate applied to future earnings is generally lower. Investors may therefore be willing to pay substantially higher multiples for companies expected to generate profits many years into the future.

When interest rates rise, that calculation changes.

Future profits become less valuable in present-value terms.

This effect can be particularly significant for growth companies whose valuations depend heavily on earnings expected many years into the future.

But there is another consideration.

Investors now have an alternative.

A 10-year Treasury yielding more than 5% provides a substantial return from a security backed by the U.S. government.

Stocks must therefore offer investors sufficient potential return to compensate them for taking additional risks, including earnings risk, economic risk, business risk, and valuation risk.

That does not mean investors will automatically abandon equities.

Stocks can generate rising profits, increasing dividends and capital appreciation. Successful companies can grow earnings considerably faster than the fixed return offered by Treasury securities.

But the hurdle has clearly moved higher.

Stock Valuations Have Already Adjusted

The stock market has not completely ignored what is happening in bonds.

Valuation multiples have declined.

According to LSEG Datastream figures reported by Reuters on Thursday, the S&P 500 is trading at approximately 19.2 times expected earnings.

That compares with roughly 22 times forward earnings at the beginning of 2026.

The market had reached approximately 23.5 times forward earnings around October 2025.

The decline indicates that investors are already paying less for each dollar of expected corporate earnings than they were several months ago.

Technology valuations have undergone an even larger adjustment.

Reuters reported that the S&P 500 technology sector’s forward price-to-earnings multiple has fallen to approximately 21 from roughly 26 at the beginning of the year.

The median forward multiple among AI-infrastructure stocks has reportedly declined to around 22 from approximately 32 in April.

Those are meaningful valuation contractions.

The question is whether the adjustment is sufficient for an environment in which Treasury yields exceed 5%.

The Earnings-Yield Comparison

One simple calculation illustrates why the bond market matters so much.

A stock market trading at 19.2 times forward earnings has an implied forward earnings yield of approximately:

1 ÷ 19.2 = 5.21%

That can be compared — cautiously — with a 10-year Treasury yield exceeding 5%.

The comparison produces an unusual picture:

S&P 500 forward earnings yield: approximately 5.2%

10-year Treasury yield: recently above 5.3% at Thursday’s intraday peak

The simple spread between the two is essentially zero and can turn negative depending on the Treasury yield used.

That does not mean investors should conclude that bonds are automatically preferable to stocks.

And this calculation should not be confused with a comprehensive estimate of the equity risk premium.

Stocks offer potential earnings growth, dividends, share repurchases and capital appreciation. Treasury securities have different characteristics, risks, and cash flows.

A proper equity-risk-premium calculation requires additional assumptions about future earnings, growth rates, interest rates, and investor-required returns.

Nevertheless, the simple comparison demonstrates how dramatically the investment environment has changed.

Investors can obtain a Treasury yield roughly comparable to the S&P 500’s current forward earnings yield.

That puts additional pressure on companies to deliver the earnings growth Wall Street currently expects.

Earnings Are the Stock Market’s Strongest Defense

There is a powerful argument supporting current equity valuations:

Corporate profits have been exceptionally strong.

S&P 500 earnings are currently expected to increase approximately 35% in 2026, according to LSEG IBES estimates reported by Reuters.

If achieved, that would represent the strongest annual earnings growth since 2021, when corporate profits were rebounding from pandemic-era disruptions.

That growth has helped the S&P 500 withstand several significant challenges, including rising Treasury yields, higher borrowing costs, elevated energy prices, and geopolitical uncertainty.

Strong earnings also help explain why valuation multiples can decline even when stock prices remain relatively resilient.

If earnings rise faster than stock prices, the market’s P/E ratio falls.

That is essentially what has occurred.

But investors are increasingly looking beyond 2026.

Analysts currently expect S&P 500 earnings growth to slow to approximately 15% in 2027.

That would still represent impressive growth.

Reuters reported that Barclays calculated median annualized S&P 500 earnings growth of approximately 10% over the past 35 years.

Fifteen percent growth would therefore remain well above that historical median.

But it would represent a dramatic slowdown from 2026.

And that makes today’s valuations increasingly dependent on future earnings expectations being realized.

Artificial Intelligence Is Central to the Earnings Debate

Artificial intelligence investment has become one of the most important forces supporting corporate earnings.

Massive spending on data centers, semiconductors, networking equipment, power infrastructure and AI computing capacity has generated extraordinary revenue growth for portions of the technology sector.

Reuters reported that five major AI hyperscalers are expected to spend slightly more than $800 billion during 2026, based on Goldman Sachs estimates.

That spending is expected to increase to approximately $1.1 trillion next year.

But an important distinction exists between spending growth and total spending.

AI capital-expenditure growth is expected to slow considerably.

That means companies tied to AI infrastructure don’t necessarily need to see declining sales for investors to become more cautious.

Growth merely needs to fall short of expectations.

When stocks trade at elevated valuations based on extraordinary future growth assumptions, even slower growth can affect the multiples investors are willing to pay.

High interest rates increase that sensitivity.

Higher Rates Can Affect Earnings Too

Treasury yields influence stocks not only through valuation multiples.

They can eventually affect the earnings themselves.

Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for corporations.

Companies refinancing debt may face substantially higher interest expenses.

Higher mortgage rates can pressure housing activity.

Higher consumer borrowing costs can affect automobile purchases and other credit-sensitive spending.

Commercial real estate financing becomes more expensive.

Leveraged businesses can experience margin pressure.

Governments themselves face higher debt-service expenses.

None of these effects necessarily causes an immediate economic contraction.

But the longer interest rates remain elevated, the greater the possibility that higher financing costs work their way through corporate income statements and household budgets.

That is one reason the bond market’s message deserves attention even while corporate earnings remain strong.

Why VIX Can Stay Low Despite Bond Stress

At first glance, it might appear contradictory for Treasury yields and bond volatility to surge while the VIX remains relatively restrained.

But the indicators can diverge for legitimate reasons.

The VIX measures expected S&P 500 volatility over approximately the next 30 days.

It does not measure long-term valuation risk.

It does not directly measure recession probability.

It does not measure the attractiveness of stocks relative to bonds.

And it does not necessarily respond immediately when financial conditions tighten.

Treasury yields can also increase for different reasons.

If yields rise because economic growth is stronger than expected, corporate earnings could improve at the same time.

Under those circumstances, higher yields might not necessarily be disastrous for stocks.

But the current environment is particularly interesting because Cboe found that the recent rise in yields was driven largely by higher real yields.

That represents tighter financial conditions.

And yet equity volatility remained subdued.

That divergence is what investors should watch.

Low VIX Does Not Mean Stocks Are Cheap

One of the most important distinctions in interpreting the current market is understanding what the VIX does not say.

A relatively low VIX does not indicate that stocks are undervalued.

Likewise, a high VIX does not necessarily indicate that stocks are overvalued.

The VIX is fundamentally a measure of expected volatility, not valuation.

Stocks can be expensive while the VIX is low.

Stocks can be inexpensive while the VIX is extremely high.

So the current VIX can’t tell you whether the S&P 500 is overpriced.

But it can tell investors something important about how much near-term uncertainty equity-options traders are pricing.

Compared with the volatility priced into interest rates, that uncertainty has remained surprisingly modest.

The Markets Could Reconcile in Several Ways

The divergence between bond and equity volatility does not require a stock-market decline to resolve.

There are several possible outcomes.

Treasury yields could decline

If inflation pressures ease, economic growth slows or monetary-policy expectations become less restrictive, Treasury yields could retreat.

That would reduce pressure on equity valuations.

Lower bond yields would also make stocks relatively more attractive compared with government debt.

Under that scenario, today’s relatively restrained equity volatility could prove justified.

Corporate earnings could continue surging

Stocks could also grow into their valuations.

If corporate profits continue increasing at or above current expectations, a 19.2 forward P/E could become easier to justify even with Treasury yields remaining relatively high.

That has been one of the strongest arguments supporting stocks throughout 2026.

High yields could persist as earnings slow

The more challenging scenario would involve Treasury yields staying above 5% while corporate earnings expectations begin to fall.

Investors would then face several pressures simultaneously:

Attractive government bond yields.

Higher corporate borrowing costs.

Slower earnings growth.

And equity valuations that still depend on substantial future profits.

That combination could force investors to demand lower stock-market valuations.

If equity prices began falling sharply, demand for downside options protection could increase, and the VIX could move significantly higher.

That is one way equity volatility could eventually move toward the warning already visible in the rates market.

But it is not the only possible outcome.

Watch Several Indicators Together

The present environment illustrates why investors should be cautious about relying on a single market indicator.

The 10-year Treasury yield shows the return investors can receive from long-term government debt and serves as an important benchmark for borrowing costs.

Real Treasury yields provide information about financial conditions after accounting for inflation expectations.

The MOVE Index reflects expected volatility in the Treasury market.

The VIX reflects expected near-term volatility in the S&P 500.

The S&P 500 forward P/E ratio shows how much investors are paying for expected corporate profits.

Earnings estimates and revisions also help determine whether the fundamental assumptions supporting stock valuations are strengthening or weakening.

Taken together, those indicators provide a much more complete picture than the VIX alone.

Bonds Are Pricing More Uncertainty Than Stocks

The evidence does not justify declaring that the stock market is definitively overpriced.

Corporate earnings remain exceptionally strong.

Equity valuations have already declined considerably.

And companies could continue growing profits fast enough to justify current stock prices even in a higher-rate environment.

Likewise, today’s bond-market stress does not guarantee a stock-market correction.

But one conclusion is supported by the available evidence:

The bond market is pricing substantially more interest-rate uncertainty than the equity-options market is pricing near-term stock-market volatility.

Cboe documented that divergence directly in late September.

Rates volatility moved toward a one-year high.

The VIX hovered near a one-year low.

Real yields increased.

And demand for S&P 500 downside protection remained unusually subdued.

Since then, the 10-year Treasury yield has climbed to 5.342%, its highest level since early 2002.

That creates an increasingly important test for the stock market.

If Treasury yields retreat, the bond market’s warning could diminish.

If corporate earnings continue exceeding expectations, stocks may be able to withstand elevated yields.

But if 5%-plus Treasury yields persist while earnings growth begins slowing, investors may eventually reconsider how much they are willing to pay for future corporate profits.

For now, the most revealing market signal may not be the VIX or the 10-year Treasury yield individually.

It is the disagreement between them.

The bond market is pricing substantial uncertainty about interest rates and financial conditions.

The equity-options market has yet to price a comparable degree of near-term concern.

Whether that gap closes through calmer bonds or more volatile stocks could become one of the defining market questions of the fourth quarter.

This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Financial markets can change rapidly, and historical relationships among Treasury yields, volatility, and equity valuations do not guarantee future results.

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