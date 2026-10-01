Stock Market Today: Thursday, October 1

NEW YORK – October 1, 2026 (STL.News) Stock Market Today – U.S. stocks recovered from a sharp intraday decline Thursday and finished modestly higher as Treasury yields retreated from their highest levels in more than two decades, helping Wall Street start October and the fourth quarter on a positive note.

The relatively quiet closing numbers concealed an unusually volatile trading session.

The S&P 500 gained 17.28 points, or 0.23%, to close at 7,668.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 29.84 points, or 0.06%, to 50,935.89, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 17.73 points, or 0.07%, to 26,871.60, according to Reuters’ final U.S. market report.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index also finished higher, with multiple same-day market reports putting its advance at approximately 0.4%. An exact closing level is not included because historical feeds available Thursday evening were not yet consistent. Investor’s Business Daily reported the Russell 2000 up 0.4%, while MarketWatch independently reported the small-cap benchmark higher by approximately the same amount Thursday afternoon.

Stock Market Today – Stock Market Today Snapshot

The major indexes finished higher, but the day’s trading demonstrated that significant pressure remains beneath the surface.

Stock Market Today – Treasury yields shake Wall Street

The bond market dominated stocks Thursday.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to about 5.34%, its highest level since April 2002, as investors reacted to resilient economic data, inflation concerns and uncertainty about future Federal Reserve policy.

That surge initially sent stocks lower.

The S&P 500 dropped to approximately a two-week low before recovering later in the session as Treasury yields reversed course. Reuters reported that the two-year Treasury yield recorded its largest one-day decline since August 2025 as expectations for another near-term Federal Reserve rate increase diminished.

Bond movements are becoming increasingly important for equities.

When Treasury securities yield more than 5%, investors have an increasingly attractive alternative to stocks. High rates also increase borrowing costs for corporations and consumers while reducing the present value investors assign to future corporate earnings.

That dynamic has placed particular pressure on highly valued growth companies, real estate stocks and other rate-sensitive investments.

Stock Market Today – Economic data creates conflicting signals

Thursday’s economic reports initially added to pressure in the Treasury market.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits declined to 197,000, reinforcing the view that the U.S. labor market remains resilient.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index slipped only slightly to 54.5 in September from 54.6 in August, while input prices increased.

Continued economic growth and rising costs contributed to concerns that inflation could remain stubborn enough to prevent the Federal Reserve from easing monetary policy quickly.

The situation illustrates the difficult environment confronting investors.

Strong economic activity supports corporate earnings, but it can simultaneously push interest rates higher if investors believe the Federal Reserve will need to maintain restrictive monetary policy.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson helped change the tone of Thursday’s session.

His comments suggested policymakers could take additional time before deciding whether another interest-rate increase is necessary.

Markets subsequently reduced expectations for an October rate increase.

Reuters reported that futures markets were pricing approximately a 28.2% probability of another increase, substantially lower than the probability investors had assigned only a week earlier.

Treasury yields retreated, and stocks recovered.

By the closing bell, all three major large-cap indexes had erased their losses.

Stock Market Today – Energy leads as oil jumps

Energy was Thursday’s strongest major S&P 500 sector.

Brent crude climbed more than $4 per barrel after China suspended fuel exports, raising concerns about tighter global petroleum supplies.

The S&P 500 energy sector advanced nearly 2%, Reuters reported.

Higher crude prices provide a direct earnings benefit for many oil and gas companies, but the move creates another potential problem for the broader market.

Expensive energy can raise transportation, manufacturing, and consumer costs, making inflation harder to control.

Oil therefore remains one of the variables Wall Street is watching closely alongside Treasury yields and Federal Reserve policy.

Stock Market Today – Accenture surges on earnings and AI demand

Accenture was one of Thursday’s biggest individual stories.

The consulting and technology-services company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $18.68 billion and quarterly bookings of $22.17 billion. The company forecast fiscal 2027 revenue growth of 3% to 6%.

Accenture’s official results also showed that the company reached a record 141 quarterly client bookings valued at $100 million or more.

Shares surged roughly 22%, according to Reuters, marking their largest percentage gain on record.

The reaction mattered because investors have been debating whether artificial intelligence will undermine traditional technology consulting.

Accenture’s results instead suggested that AI is generating significant new work as corporations seek assistance implementing automation and AI technologies.

Stock Market Today – Leading NYSE-listed winners

Among significant NYSE-listed stocks posting some of Thursday’s strongest verified advances were:

Accenture (NYSE: ACN): approximately +22% — Strong quarterly results and an encouraging fiscal 2027 outlook eased concerns that AI would undermine its consulting business. Reuters described the move as Accenture’s largest percentage gain on record. Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO): approximately +12% — FICO rebounded sharply following recent losses associated with increasing competition in the mortgage credit-scoring market. Barron’s independently reported the shares up nearly 12%. Coherent (NYSE: COHR): approximately +11% — Optical-networking shares rallied after Bernstein identified Coherent and peers as potential structural beneficiaries of expanding AI data-center infrastructure. Coherent also launched its PhotonLink optical-infrastructure platform. EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM): approximately +9% — The technology-services company participated in a broad rally across IT-services stocks following Accenture’s results and improving sentiment about AI-related consulting demand. Ciena (NYSE: CIEN): approximately +7% — Ciena joined the rally in optical-networking companies as investors focused on growing bandwidth requirements associated with AI data centers. Yahoo Finance reported Ciena up roughly 6% during Thursday’s rally in the group.

These figures are rounded because consolidated feeds captured closing and late-session trades at slightly different timestamps.

Stock Market Today – Leading NYSE-listed losers

Several NYSE-listed companies also experienced substantial selling pressure Thursday.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC): roughly -9% during Thursday’s session — Movie-theater stocks weakened broadly, with AMC experiencing substantially heavier selling than peers. The decline followed a sharp rally earlier in the week. Mosaic (NYSE: MOS): roughly -4% to -5% — The fertilizer producer remained under pressure as materials stocks struggled during the rise in Treasury yields. TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO): roughly -4% — Shares declined amid broader weakness in communication-services and entertainment-related stocks. Estée Lauder (NYSE: EL): roughly -3% to -4% — The beauty-products company was among the weaker large-cap NYSE names during the session. Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE): roughly -3% — The real estate investment trust came under pressure as the surge in Treasury yields weighed on rate-sensitive property stocks.

Unlike Accenture and several of Thursday’s major winners, not every declining company had a clearly documented new company-specific catalyst. For those companies, the article does not attribute a cause that cannot be independently established.

Stock Market Today – Corteva requires a major qualification

Corteva appeared at the top of many automated market-loser screens Thursday, down about 84%.

That figure is misleading if you interpret it as an ordinary market loss.

Corteva underwent a corporate separation involving Vylor, causing its standalone share price to adjust dramatically.

For that reason, Corteva should not be presented alongside conventional one-day stock-market losers as though shareholders simply lost approximately 84% of their economic value.

It has therefore been excluded from the ordinary losers list.

Stock Market Today – Micron keeps AI trade alive

Micron Technology was another closely watched stock following its quarterly results.

The semiconductor company reported strong results and an optimistic outlook supported by continued demand for memory products used in artificial-intelligence infrastructure.

Reuters reported that Micron disclosed approximately $32 billion in customer commitments under supply agreements.

Micron ultimately advanced during Thursday’s session after initially struggling despite its strong results.

The reaction showed how high expectations have become for companies tied to AI.

Strong earnings alone may no longer be sufficient to generate outsized gains because investors have already priced significant future growth into many technology stocks.

Stock Market Today – Market breadth remains weak

One of Thursday’s most important signals came from beneath the major indexes.

MarketWatch reported that 325 NYSE-listed stocks reached new 52-week lows while only nine reached new highs during the session.

New lows have exceeded new highs on the NYSE for 23 consecutive trading sessions, the longest such stretch since October 2023.

Approximately two-thirds of S&P 500 stocks were declining during the weaker portion of Thursday’s session.

That breadth suggests the headline indexes continue to receive disproportionate support from selected technology, semiconductor and energy companies.

Reuters separately noted that roughly 40% of S&P 500 stocks were down for the year entering October, despite the index’s overall gains.

Stock Market Today – Corporate earnings remain strong

Corporate profitability remains the market’s fundamental support.

Analysts currently expect S&P 500 earnings to rise about 35% in 2026, potentially the strongest annual earnings growth since the post-pandemic rebound in 2021.

All 11 major S&P 500 sectors are expected to produce earnings growth this year.

But investors are increasingly looking toward 2027.

Consensus forecasts call for S&P 500 earnings growth to slow to approximately 15% next year.

At the same time, the S&P 500’s forward price-to-earnings ratio has fallen to approximately 19.2, compared with about 22 at the beginning of 2026.

That valuation compression reflects the increasing competition stocks face from high-yielding Treasury securities.

Stock Market Today – Jobs report becomes Friday’s major test

Attention now turns to Friday’s September employment report.

The report could immediately affect Treasury yields and expectations for Federal Reserve policy.

A stronger-than-expected employment report could show continued economic resilience but also raise concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher.

A weaker report could ease upward pressure on Treasury yields while potentially creating new concerns about economic growth.

Thursday showed how sensitive stocks have become to bond market moves.

Stock Market Today: Bottom line

Wall Street began October with modest gains, but the closing numbers masked considerable volatility.

The S&P 500 gained 0.23% to 7,668.82, the Dow advanced 0.06% to 50,935.89, and the Nasdaq Composite increased 0.07% to 26,871.60.

The Russell 2000 also finished higher, with multiple same-day reports placing the gain at approximately 0.4%.

The biggest market driver was the Treasury market, where the 10-year yield briefly reached about 5.34%, its highest level since 2002, before retreating.

Energy stocks benefited from surging crude prices, while technology found support in Accenture’s strong results and continued demand for AI infrastructure.

But weak market breadth remains an important warning sign.

Hundreds of NYSE stocks reached new 52-week lows Thursday even as the major indexes ultimately finished higher.

The central question facing Wall Street remains whether strong corporate earnings and continued AI investment can overcome pressure from Treasury yields above 5%, elevated oil prices and persistent inflation.

Friday’s employment report will provide the next major test.

Market Data Note: S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq closing figures are based on Reuters’ Oct. 1 final U.S. market report. Russell 2000 performance is stated as an approximate percentage because current historical feeds disagree on the exact closing level; two independent same-day market reports support an approximately 0.4% gain. Stock-mover percentages are rounded where market-data providers captured different late-session timestamps. Corteva is excluded from the conventional loser list because its displayed decline reflects a corporate separation rather than an ordinary one-day market loss.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors should independently verify market information and consult qualified financial professionals before making investment decisions.

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