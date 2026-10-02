Stock Market Rallies on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026

NEW YORK – October 2, 2026 (STL.News) Stock Market – U.S. stocks rallied Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite leading Wall Street higher after a surprisingly weak September employment report substantially reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again at its October meeting.

The rally gave investors an upbeat finish to a volatile week marked by surging Treasury yields, elevated energy prices, persistent inflation concerns, and uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve’s next move.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Friday to close at 7,722.72, according to finalized market data reported by The Associated Press. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5% to 51,176.96, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.2% to 27,190.86.

Small-cap stocks also participated in the rally. The Russell 2000 gained 0.9%, finishing at 2,832.90.

Friday’s gains brought the S&P 500 back to within approximately 1% of its record and pushed the Nasdaq to a record during the session.

The immediate catalyst was a significant slowdown in U.S. job creation.

Stock Market – September jobs report surprises Wall Street

US Stock Market: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday morning that total nonfarm payroll employment increased by only 29,000 jobs in September.

That was substantially below the approximately 90,000 jobs economists surveyed by Reuters had expected.

The unemployment rate rose to 4.2% from 4.1% in August, although the BLS characterized both payroll employment and unemployment as changing little in September.

The report details reinforced evidence that hiring has slowed.

The BLS revised July payroll growth downward by 31,000 jobs, changing the previously reported increase of 21,000 into a loss of 10,000 jobs.

August employment growth was also revised lower, from 162,000 jobs to 133,000.

Combined, the revisions mean the economy created 60,000 fewer jobs during July and August than previously reported.

Wage growth also moderated.

Average hourly earnings for private nonfarm employees increased just 5 cents, or 0.1%, in September to $37.81. Over the previous 12 months, average hourly earnings increased 3.0%.

The average private-sector workweek remained unchanged at 34.4 hours.

The report presented investors with a complicated economic picture.

A weaker labor market raises concerns about future economic growth and consumer spending. But in the immediate term, investors focused heavily on what slower job creation could mean for Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Stock Market – Odds of another Fed increase fall

US Stock Market: The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest-rate target by a quarter percentage point at its Sept. 15-16 meeting, establishing a federal funds target range of 3.75% to 4.00%.

It was the Fed’s first rate increase since July 2023 after a series of reductions in 2024 and 2025.

Inflation remains above the central bank’s 2% goal, leaving policymakers attempting to balance persistent price pressures against signs of a cooling labor market.

Friday’s employment report significantly altered market expectations for the Fed’s next meeting.

The market-implied probability of at least another quarter-point increase at the Fed’s Oct. 27-28 meeting dropped to approximately 22.7% Friday, according to CME FedWatch figures cited by Reuters.

Only a week earlier, markets had placed the probability at approximately 64.2%.

That dramatic change in expectations helped explain why investors responded positively to an employment report that would ordinarily be considered disappointing economic news.

Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers while increasing the discount rates investors use to value future corporate earnings. Higher rates can be particularly challenging for growth companies whose valuations depend heavily on earnings expected many years into the future.

Lower expectations for another immediate rate increase therefore supported technology stocks, real estate shares and smaller companies.

The question now confronting investors is whether September’s weak employment report represents a manageable cooling of the labor market or the beginning of a more significant economic slowdown.

Stock Market – Technology helps lead Friday’s rally

US Stock Market: Technology and growth stocks were major contributors to Friday’s advance.

Nvidia and Tesla were among the significant positive contributors to the S&P 500, according to Reuters.

Tesla’s strength also helped lift the consumer discretionary sector.

The continuing resilience of large technology companies remains one of the defining characteristics of the 2026 stock market.

Artificial-intelligence investment has supported semiconductor companies, data-center operators, power infrastructure businesses, and other companies tied to the enormous capital expenditures by technology companies.

That trend has also contributed to the Nasdaq’s relative strength compared with other major indexes.

But Friday’s rally was not limited to the largest technology companies.

The Russell 2000’s 0.9% advance demonstrated improved participation among smaller companies, which tend to be particularly sensitive to interest rates and economic expectations.

Stock Market – Nike falls despite broader market rally

US Stock Market: Not every major company participated in Friday’s advance.

Nike shares declined after the company issued a weak revenue outlook and continued to face difficulties in China.

The company’s decline illustrated an important point as Wall Street moves deeper into October: macroeconomic developments may dominate individual trading sessions, but corporate earnings and guidance remain critical to individual stock performance.

Data-storage companies also came under pressure after reports that Toshiba intends to significantly increase hard-drive production capacity for artificial-intelligence data centers.

Those company-specific moves occurred as investors prepared for the next major phase of third-quarter earnings season.

Corporate profits will matter more as stock valuations remain elevated while Treasury yields offer investors unusually competitive returns.

Stock Market – Treasury yields remain a major challenge

US Stock Market: One of the most important stories affecting Wall Street this week was the bond market.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield reached approximately 5.34%, its highest level in about 24 years.

That rise created significant pressure on stocks earlier in the week.

Treasury yields matter because government securities compete directly with equities for investment capital. When investors can earn yields above 5% from U.S. government debt, riskier stocks can look less attractive by comparison.

Higher yields also increase borrowing costs throughout the economy, affecting mortgages, corporate financing, credit cards, and other forms of credit.

The surge in yields has been driven by a combination of persistent inflation, resilient economic activity, government borrowing requirements and intense competition for investment capital.

Artificial-intelligence infrastructure spending has added another dimension as major technology companies commit enormous amounts of capital to data centers, semiconductor capacity and power infrastructure.

Friday’s jobs report initially pushed Treasury yields lower as traders reduced expectations for another immediate Fed rate increase.

The bond market later gave back some of that move, underscoring uncertainty around inflation and monetary policy.

Stock Market – Oil prices retreat Friday

US Stock Market: Energy markets provided another source of relief.

West Texas Intermediate crude settled Friday at $91.11 a barrel, down $1.76, while international benchmark Brent crude settled at $102.25, down 6 cents.

The decline followed European nations’ agreement to a French proposal to release diesel reserves as governments tried to ease pressure on global fuel markets.

Energy prices remain particularly important to the Federal Reserve’s inflation outlook.

High crude and refined-product prices can raise transportation, manufacturing and household costs and eventually filter into broader inflation measures.

Oil’s retreat therefore complemented the weaker employment report in reducing some of Friday’s immediate concerns about additional monetary tightening.

However, crude remains elevated enough that energy inflation still represents a risk for consumers, businesses and policymakers.

Stock Market – Friday ends a difficult week on a positive note

US Stock Market: Friday’s closing numbers presented a strong picture:

S&P 500: 7,722.72, up 0.7%

Dow Jones: 51,176.96, up 0.5%

Nasdaq Composite: 27,190.86, up 1.2%

Russell 2000: 2,832.90, up 0.9%

But the strong Friday session should not be confused with an equally strong week.

The market spent much of the week struggling with rising Treasury yields, inflation concerns, and uncertainty over Federal Reserve policy.

That pressure produced an important divergence among the major indexes.

Technology remained relatively resilient, while industrial stocks and much of the broader market faced greater pressure.

The Nasdaq’s strength continued to demonstrate the market’s dependence on large technology and artificial-intelligence-related companies.

Friday’s employment report then shifted the market’s tone by sharply reducing expectations for another rate increase this month.

That was enough to produce a significant final-day rally, but it did not erase all of the losses accumulated earlier in the week.

Stock Market – How U.S. stocks finished the week

US Stock Market: For the full trading week ending Oct. 2, the major indexes produced mixed results.

The S&P 500 declined 0.3% for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3%, making it the weakest of the four major indexes covered here.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5%, continuing its relative outperformance.

The Russell 2000 declined 0.2% despite Friday’s 0.9% rebound.

That leaves the verified weekly snapshot at:

Nasdaq Composite: +0.5%

Russell 2000: -0.2%

S&P 500: -0.3%

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -1.3%

The S&P 500 and Dow have now declined in four of the past five weeks, while the Nasdaq has advanced in five of the past six, according to Reuters.

That divergence is significant.

It shows that headline strength in technology stocks has not translated into equally strong performance across the entire market.

Friday’s rally improved market breadth, with small caps joining the advance, but the Russell 2000 still finished slightly lower for the week.

Investors therefore enter the next trading week facing a market sending conflicting signals.

The Nasdaq remains near record territory, artificial-intelligence investment continues to support technology shares, and expectations for an immediate Federal Reserve rate increase have fallen sharply.

At the same time, Treasury yields remain historically high, oil remains elevated, inflation remains above the Fed’s target, and September’s employment report suggests the labor market is losing momentum.

The central question for Wall Street may now be changing.

Earlier in the week, investors were primarily worried that inflation and economic resilience would force the Federal Reserve to continue raising rates.

After Friday’s employment report, investors must also consider whether the economy is slowing quickly enough to eventually threaten corporate earnings and consumer spending.

For Friday, Wall Street chose the more optimistic interpretation.

Stocks rallied because weaker hiring substantially reduced expectations for another immediate Fed rate increase. The Nasdaq led the advance, small caps participated, and the S&P 500 moved back toward record territory.

But the week’s final numbers provide a more balanced assessment.

Friday was a strong day for the stock market. The week was not a broad-based victory.

The Nasdaq gained 0.5%, but the S&P 500, Dow and Russell 2000 all finished the week lower.

That leaves Wall Street entering the second week of October with technology leadership intact, but investors still watching Treasury yields, inflation, energy prices, corporate earnings, and an increasingly uncertain U.S. labor market.

Editor’s note: Closing index levels and daily and weekly percentage changes reflect finalized market data for Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. Economic data were verified against the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Federal Reserve policy information was verified against the Federal Reserve. Market information is provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice.

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