West Virginia Governor Justice announces additional FEMA grant funds for flood-damaged properties in Greenbrier County

CHARLESTON, WV (STL.News) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Friday that West Virginia has been awarded an additional $1,067,175.62 in grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for continued debris removal in Greenbrier County due to catastrophic flooding in 2016.

“This additional funding is going to help the people of Greenbrier County access the resources they need to fully recover from the terrible flooding of 2016,” Gov. Justice said. “This money is going to bring property improvement and hope to these communities.

“I am pleased with all the hard work done by everyone who’s been involved in bringing this extra funding into the communities that really need it. This is going to help us, economically, in every way.”

This additional award is a result of a cost-share change from 75% to 90% for the catastrophic flooding West Virginia experienced in 2016.

This grant funding, in response to the June 2016 Presidential Disaster Declaration (FEMA-4273-DR-WV), is part of the Public Assistance Grant Program​ (PA). The purpose of PA is to support communities’ recovery from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure.

In December 2019, the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management received approval from FEMA to adjust the State’s cost-share from 25% to 10%. Additional information regarding cost-share and eligibility for reduction can be requested from FEMA Region III.

FEMA obligates funding for this project directly to the State. It is the State’s responsibility to ensure that the eligible sub-recipient receives this award. Following the State’s review process and upon receipt of appropriate documentation, they will provide funds to the sub-recipients on a reimbursable basis.

The PA Grant Program is one of the many voluntary grant programs available following a disaster. PA is funded by FEMA and managed in West Virginia by DHSEM.