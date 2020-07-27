West Virginia Doctor Michael Shramowiat, M.D. Pleaded Guilty to Lying to the DEA

(STL.News) – A West Virginia doctor has pleaded guilty to omitting material information as required as part of his controlled substance reporting requirements to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbitt of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart of the Southern District of West Virginia, and Special Agent in Charge Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott of the DEA’s Louisville Division made the announcement.

Michael Shramowiat, M.D., 67, of Vienna, West Virginia, was charged in an information unsealed July 24, 2020, and pleaded guilty to one count of omitting material information from his controlled substance reporting, as required by his DEA registration, before U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger of the Southern District of West Virginia. Sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 2, 2020, before Judge Berger. As part of the plea, Shramowiat will have his medical license and DEA registration permanently revoked and forfeit $250,000 worth of cash and assets.

As part of his guilty plea, Shramowiat admitted that he failed to report to the DEA that he disposed of hydrocodone, a schedule II controlled substance, from his practice Mountaineer Pain Relief and Rehabilitation, in violation of his reporting duty pursuant to DEA regulations.

The DEA investigated the case. Assistant Chief Kilby Macfadden and Trial Attorney Andrew B. Barras of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section are prosecuting the case.

The Fraud Section leads the ARPO Strike Force. Since its inception in October 2018, the ARPO Strike Force, which operates in 10 districts, has charged more than 70 defendants who are collectively responsible for distributing more than 50 million pills. Thus far there have been 29 guilty pleas as a result of ARPO Strike Force’s efforts. The Fraud Section leads the Medicare Fraud Strike Force. Since its inception in March 2007, the Medicare Fraud Strike Force, which maintains 15 strike forces operating in 24 districts, has charged more than 4,200 defendants who have collectively billed the Medicare program for approximately $19 billion. In addition, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, working in conjunction with the HHS-Office of Inspector General, are taking steps to increase accountability and decrease the presence of fraudulent providers.

Individuals who believe that they may be a victim in this case should visit the Fraud Section’s Victim Witness website for more information.

