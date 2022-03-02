Wendy Sherman’s Call with Indonesian Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. The Deputy Secretary condemned Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine and thanked the Government of Indonesia for cosponsoring the UN General Assembly resolution on Ukraine. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Marsudi also emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to ensure the success of the upcoming U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit in Washington, D.C.