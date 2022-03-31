Wendy Sherman’s Call with French and UK Counterparts

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman spoke today with French MFA Secretary General Francois Delattre, German MFA Political Director Tjorven Bellmann, Italian MFA Secretary General Ettore Sequi, and UK Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly. The Deputy Secretary reiterated the United States’ support for Ukraine’s diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire and underscored that we will continue to closely monitor Russian forces’ actions on the ground in Ukraine. The group discussed future measures to hold the Russian Federation and Belarus accountable for this war of choice, and the need for all countries – including the People’s Republic of China – to refrain from providing material support to Russia. They also discussed the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the impacts of Putin’s war on global food security. The participants agreed to continue coordinated efforts to isolate the Russian Federation on the international stage, given its flagrant violation of international law and principles.