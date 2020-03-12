Weekend Specials at Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, Ballwin, Missouri

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Candicci’s Restaurant in Ballwin Announces Weekend Specials

Ballwin, MO (STL.News) Candicci’s Restaurant and Bar, located in Ballwin, Missouri has announced their weekend specials.

Candicci’s Restaurant has been in business for almost 40 years. Over the years we’ve seen many economic challenges, financial down falls and social changes. Many consumers are fearing the coronavirus as the news continues to flood the media.

With prayer and faith, this too shall pass. Keep in mind, that we live in the USA. We are the most powerful country led by some of the smartest people in society. While politcial views may vary among us, we should stick together and maintain faith and support your family, friends and loved one.

Having said that; we are excited to announce this weekend’s specials.

Weekend Specials for Friday March 13th – Sunday March 15th

Appetizer Special:

6 Four Cheese Ravioli – Parmesan, Ricotta, Provolone, and Pecorino cheese stuffed toasted ravioli! Awesome! $9.99

– Parmesan, Ricotta, Provolone, and Pecorino cheese stuffed toasted ravioli! Awesome! $9.99 Ceviche Tostada – $7.99

– $7.99 Alaskan King Wild Wings – $9.95

Entrée Specials

New York Strip Steak – Cooked to perfection, served with a twice baked potato and roasted vegetables – $21.95

– Cooked to perfection, served with a twice baked potato and roasted vegetables – $21.95 Fish Tacos – Three tasty fish tacos in corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, topped with a zesty aioli sauce and house made pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice – $13.99

– Three tasty fish tacos in corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, topped with a zesty aioli sauce and house made pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice – $13.99 Juan’s Scallops – Pan seared fresh scallops on a bed of Brussels Sprouts, bacon, Japanese potatoes, red peppers, and a white wine lemon butter sauce; topped with sliced almonds – $24.95

Drink Specials