Web3 Blockchain Gaming Project Oasys Closes Strategic Funding Round With Participation of Galaxy Interactive and Nexon

Oasys, a Gamefi-oriented Web3 blockchain project, has announced it has closed a strategic funding round led by Galaxy Interactive, a VC firm, and Nexon, a gaming company. The round, whose numbers were not disclosed, will allow the company to enhance its ecosystem by expanding its pool of partners to take blockchain gaming to mainstream audiences.

Oasys, a Japan-based, gaming-oriented blockchain project, announced the completion of a strategic funding round on Dec. 6, with the participation of Galaxy Interactive, an entertainment-oriented venture capital company, and Nexon, a South Korean gaming company. Other companies, including Presto Labs, MZ Web3 Fund, Hyperithm, Jets Capital, Jsquare, AAG, YJM Games, and Chainguardians, also participated in the round.

While the company did not share the amount of funds raised during this round, it did inform that they will be used to enhance its ecosystem, strengthen its validator network, and also expand its partners network. Oasys believes that this new funding round will also be able to create new business opportunities in the sector.

While the crypto and blockchain sector was affected by the demise of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange, Oasys’ director Daiki Moriyama believes that this constitutes an opportunity to build real decentralized structures. Moriyama stated:

The wake of the recent incidents in the Web3 industry have emphasized the importance of building a decentralized and robust business — one premised on creating quality games and gaming content.

Furthermore, Moriyama explained the company aims to rely upon this element, the decentralization, and the support from all the partners in its ecosystem to produce “a new breed of blockchain games with the gameplay and unparalleled experience the community desires.”

Token Sale Successful

Oasys’ token sale, which was open until Dec. 4, reached its funding goal in less than 12 hours, according to reports. It received participation from investors in 60 countries, even as Oasys is still in the launch stages of its mainnet.

Previously, the company has enrolled the support of other Japanese gaming powerhouses, such as Sega, Square Enix, and Bandai Namco, and international gaming companies such as Ubisoft, which serve as validators for the Oasys blockchain. Square Enix also reported examining the development of blockchain-based games as part of the partnership established with Oasys in September. Sega is already producing its first licensed blockchain game, that will use Oasys as part of its service structure.

