We are once again dancing to the tune of what is happening in external markets: Aashish Somaiyaa

“Every year or two, we will see sector rotation happening and that is bound to continue because what happened this year was either technical or temporary and probably even speculative,” says Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, White Oak Capital.

If we had asked you this question two weeks ago whether we are closer to 19,000 or 17,500, I am guessing the answer would have been 19,000. What changed last week?

Frankly speaking,since the time there was talk of decoupling, I was nervous and my past experience tells me that one can discuss decoupling when it comes to economic performance or corporate performance but whenever people start mentioning decoupling in relation to stock market performance, that is always something to be wary off.

As recently as June 2022, we were at 15,200 and even at that time, India’s economic performance and corporate performance was not bad at all, but we were there purely because of global factors. Even now, apart from all those global factors, the Covid scare in China has got added to the list. So my sense is that we were making new highs despite all those fears. We are just dancing more to the tune of what is happening in external markets and the same is happening all over again right now.

Is this Covid scare a bit overdone? Is it a bit of an overreaction?

Yes, when I spoke about economic performance and corporate performance, the basic point I was trying to make was that our fundamentals – whether it is Covid related or corporate related, we are decoupled. Even on Covid hopefully we are decoupled but stock markets in the short term do not really get decoupled.

So I would suspect that there is a scare in the external world that instead of China reopening. China could be actually going through a severe bout close to say the second wave we had last year. So this is coming more from external fears.



« Back to recommendation stories



I do not think that this market fall should mean that we are going to have a further fourth wave. I do not think so. What I am reading into it is just that global investors have yet another thing to worry about.

But that aside, for long-term investors the point is not whether the market falls further. We have seen these kinds of hits in the past and I am sure the market would recover back to its all time peak once this selling is over. The question is whether it is going to be the same horses which are going to help us lead higher in the next leg as well? Is it going to be the same defence stocks, railway stocks, PSU banks which are going to lead the recovery?

I would suspect that some of what happened in 2022 was either speculative or was related to geopolitics. Now conceptually, if large parts of the world are going through an economic slowdown, then why should all kinds of commodities and oil and stuff keep on rallying because that is what has troubled us for the first six to nine months. So I think supply constraints were obviously feared and were more speculative in nature.

Secondly, the midcap PSU banks saw 50%-100% kind of moves. Some of that also was just more like mean reversion or extrapolation of some sentiment on the banking sector and ‘spread the cheer’ kind of rally.

That was probably unsustainable and when we get into 2023, I am not very hopeful of the next three-four months. But in the latter half of 2023, things like oil would be much better. Whether it is because things are getting precipitated in the US economy or the rest of the world, the problems would hopefully be out of the way and may be second half of 2023 one would be a bit more constructive with rotation in sectors as well.

This year, we did not see much downgrades in terms of earnings in many sectors like IT. But on the other hand, if you see PEs, the price damage has been quite heavy. I think every year or two, we will see sector rotation happening and that is bound to continue because what happened this year was either technical or temporary and probably even speculative

