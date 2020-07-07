Wayne County Man Wins $259,022 Doubler Fast Cash Jackpot

Michigan (STL.News) A Wayne County man plans to invest and make his money work for him after winning a $259,022 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Doubler Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash game.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at the Shell gas station, located at 27460 Eureka in Romulus.

“I had to check the ticket over a couple times,” said the 31-year-old player. “As I was walking out, the clerk asked if I had any winners and I was so nervous I just said: ‘Nah, man.’”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He plans to invest his winnings.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly. Every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

