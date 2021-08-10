Waterloo: Shevin Caston Sentenced for Possessing Firearms

Waterloo Man, Shevin Caston Sentenced to Over a Decade in Federal Prison for Unlawfully Possessing Firearms as a Felon

Unlawfully Possessed Loaded Weapon After Having Pled Guilty to Other Offense of Unlawfully Possessing Firearm as a Felon

(STL.News) A man who unlawfully possessed a loaded handgun while awaiting sentencing on another federal firearms offense was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison. The court ordered the sentence to be served consecutively to a sentence imposed in November 2019 for another felon in possession conviction, meaning the entire sentence imposed for both offenses is more than 11 years in prison.

Shevin Caston, age 30, from Waterloo, Iowa, received the prison term after a guilty plea to possessing a firearm as a felon. Statements at sentencing indicated that, just six days prior to being sentenced in federal court on another felon in possession conviction, Caston possessed the loaded weapon while in the backseat of a car in Waterloo.

Caston was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. He must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Caston is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today