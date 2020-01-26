Washington Governor Inslee appoints Judge Bill Bowman to the Court of Appeals, Division I

Olympia, WA (STL.News) Washington Governor Jay Inslee appointed Judge Bill Bowman to the Court of Appeals, Division I today. He replaces Judge Ann Schindler, who recently retired.

Bowman served on the King County Superior Court for the past eight years where he was the assistant chief criminal judge, chief judge of the Maleng Regional Justice Center and is currently the assistant presiding judge. On the court, he presided over criminal, civil, juvenile and family law hearings and trials. He also served as presiding judge on the Black Diamond Municipal Court.

Before his judicial career, Bowman worked as a trial attorney in the Seattle area for nearly two decades. He worked as an attorney at the Society of Counsel Representing Accused Persons (SCRAP) and as deputy prosecuting attorney for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He was also a partner at Fox Bowman Duarte, as well as of counsel at Schroeter, Goldmark and Bender.

“Judge Bowman is one of the most highly regarded judges in King County,” Inslee said. ” In addition to his strong trial management skills, he has an understanding of court administration and a reputation as a great team player. I am excited to appoint him to the Court of Appeals, Division I.”

Bowman received his law degree from the California Western School of Law and his bachelor’s from the University of Washington.