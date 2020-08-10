Washington DC Metropolitan Police Identified Suspect as Michael Dupree Price in a 2002 Homicide

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Cold Case Unit announce a suspect has been identified in a double homicide that occurred on Monday, August 12, 2002, in the 4900 block of C Street, Southeast.

At approximately 3:25 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult females, inside a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victims displayed no signs consistent with life. The victims remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedents were identified as 18 year-old Ukea Davis, of Northeast DC, and 19 year-old Stephanie Thomas, of Southeast, DC. As the investigation progressed, it was learned by detectives that the decedents identified as females.

The detectives’ investigation determined that the suspect responsible for this offense was the victim of a homicide – shooting in the 4600 block of Benning Road, Southeast, on May 5, 2017. The suspect was identified as Michael Dupree Price, of Southeast, DC. Price was 36 years old at the time of his death.

Additional suspects may still be at large. This case remains under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

