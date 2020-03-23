Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department Second Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) was notified earlier today that a second member of the Department has tested positive for COVID-19. The member has been quarantined and is now resting and recovering at home. Health officials and DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services (FEMS) have initiated contact tracing of the member to determine the potential spread to other personnel or the community. Those members will be notified as they are identified and provided with further instructions.

MPD will continue to monitor the members’ conditions and in conjunction with health officials, will act swiftly should any other members present symptoms of COVID-19.