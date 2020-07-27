Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Steven Vinci in Sex Trafficking of Children

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division – Internet Crimes Against Children Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Sex Trafficking of Children offense that occurred on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington, DC.

At approximately 10:23 pm, the suspect traveled to a location in Washington, DC, after arranging a sexual act with a child in exchange for money. Upon arrival, the suspect was apprehended by responding officers without incident.

On Thursday, July 23, 2020, 26 year-old Steven Vinci, of Bohemia, NY, was arrested and charged with Sex Trafficking of Children.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE