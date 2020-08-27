Washington DC Metropolitan Police Arrest Delonte I’Quan Jackson in an Assault with Gun Offense

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 10:44 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. A handgun and a rifle were recovered by responding officers.

On Sunday, August 23, 2020, 21 year-old Delonte I’Quan Jackson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun Outside of a Home or Business, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and three counts of Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

This case remains under investigation.

