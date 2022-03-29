Washington, D.C: Daquan Hunt Admits to Firearms charge

Washington, D.C. man, Daquan E’mon Hunt admits to firearms charge

MARTINSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Daquan E’mon Hunt, of Washington, D.C., has admitted a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Hunt, 25, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Aiding and Abetting False Statement During Purchase of Firearm.” Hunt admitted to making false statements to illegally purchase firearms in July 2021 in Berkeley County.

Hunt faces up to 10 years of incarceration and fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and West Virginia State Police investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today