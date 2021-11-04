Minnesota Governor Seeking Applicants for Boards & Commissions

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon encouraged Minnesotans to apply for the hundreds of open seats on over 100 boards, councils, commissions, and task forces that will be appointed by the Governor. These bodies each have their own set of responsibilities, ranging from advising the Governor and Legislature to overseeing professional licensing and environmental protection. Many of these bodies have public member positions, and all Minnesotans are encouraged to apply.

“As a state that consistently leads the nation in voter turn out, Minnesota has a strong tradition of civic engagement,” said Governor Walz. “ Serving on a state board or commission is another opportunity for Minnesotans to participate in democracy and make their voices heard. I encourage Minnesotans from every corner of the state and from all backgrounds and political ideologies to apply.”

“Leadership does not look one certain way and it is important that our state boards and commissions reflect the full diversity of Minnesota,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “We know that our state does better when everyone has a seat at the table, and we are committed to appointing Minnesotans with diverse viewpoints and life experiences to serve the state of Minnesota.”

“Our state’s boards and commissions rely on the experience and expertise of all kinds of people,” said Secretary Simon. “Serving on these boards is a great way to give back to the community, expand professional and personal networks, and lead innovation and progress for all Minnesotans.”

Minnesotans can learn more about the appointments process on the Governor and Lieutenant Governor’s website. Those interested in applying for membership on any state board, council, or commission should complete an Open Appointments application through the Secretary of State’s website. Should you need an accommodation to complete your application or need an alternative application format, please contact Bibi Black at bibi.black@state.mn.us.