Walter James Arrested for Keeping Loaded Firearm in Roxbury

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 1:38 AM on Thursday, July 2, 2020, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) made an onsite arrest and recovered a loaded firearm in the area of 55 Pasadena Road in Roxbury. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle exiting Wayne Street and onto Blue Hill Avenue. The vehicle which was in the far-right lane, suddenly crossed over three lanes of traffic to take a left-hand turn onto Pasadena. Officers followed the vehicle, which immediately turned into the driveway of 55 Pasadena Road. The residence was marked with “No Trespassing” signs. Officers approached the vehicle, and spoke to the operator who stated his cousin lived at the residence, but was unable to provide an accurate address of the house. Officers removed the operator and the front passenger from the vehicle and subsequently located a black SCCY CPX-1 9mm firearm loaded with eleven rounds of live ammunition, inside of the fuse panel. The operator was taken into custody. The passenger was identified and released from the scene.

Officers arrested Walter James, 19-years-old, of Dorchester. James is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number.

