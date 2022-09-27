VOVL gets 4 bids, top offer less than 10% of claims

Lenders to distressed energy explorer VOVL received four firm bids, of which the highest offer is less than 10% of the claim amount, two people aware of the development told ET.

Eneva Brazil has given the highest offer of ?2,800 crore, or the equivalent of $350 million, which is about 9% of claims, one of the persons said. Twin Star Overseas, owned by billionaire Anil Agarwal of

, has offered ?1,200 crore or $150 million, which is about 4% of the claim amount, the same person said.

This apart, RKG Fund-1, launched by Prudent Asset Reconstruction Co, gave a plan worth ?1,000 crore.

Rio SA gave a ?160-crore, or $20-million, offer. Bids from both Brazil-based oil explorers – Eneva Brazil and Petro Rio – are for specific oil blocks, the people said.

Resolution professional Pravin Navandar declined to comment on the development. He has admitted ?30,640 crore in claims from financial creditors. VOVL has about ?1,800 crore-2,000 crore as cash balance.

“Lower-than-expected bids have put lenders in a spot,” said a bank official. “Lenders had delayed the bid date for several months in the hope that government-owned

will submit a resolution plan,” the same banker said. Although ONGC submitted an expression of interest, it did not give a firm plan.

VOVL lenders had approached ONGC’s top management, requesting it to participate in the resolution process, ET reported on December 7, 2021. Lenders believed that participation by the state-owned company would bring credibility to the process and prevent a fiasco like Videocon Industries, once owned by Venugopal Dhoot. VOVL is an affiliate of Videocon Industries.



Twin Star Technologies, a unit of Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta, had offered about 5% of the claim amount to the lenders of Videocon Industries and its 12 units undergoing insolvency. Although the bankruptcy bench approved Twin Star’s resolution plan last June, it raised questions about the confidentiality of the liquidation value since the ?2,962-crore offer made by the winning bidder was marginally above the liquidation value of ?2,568 crore.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal directed the committee of creditors to restart the resolution process in January following their appeal that Twin Star’s plan is “not feasible.”