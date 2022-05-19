Virginia: Oshay Jones Indicted for Possession of Suboxone

Federal Transfer Center Inmate, OSHAY JONES Indicted for Possession of Suboxone with Intent to Distribute

(STL.News) OSHAY JONES, 30, of Virginia, was indicted earlier this week by a federal grand jury in Oklahoma City with possession of buprenorphine (Suboxone) with intent to distribute, while an inmate in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, announced U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester of the Western District of Oklahoma.

On May 17, 2022, a federal grand jury in the Western District of Oklahoma returned a two-count indictment against Jones. The indictment alleges that on April 14, 2022, Jones, an inmate at the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City, knowingly possessed buprenorphine (Suboxone) with the intent to distribute. Count 1 charges Jones with possession of a prohibited object (Suboxone), and Count 2 charges Jones with possessing buprenorphine (Suboxone) with intent to distribute.

If convicted on Count 1, Jones faces up to five years in prison and three years of supervised release. If convicted on Count 2, Jones faces up to ten years in prison and three years of supervised release.

The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Oklahoma City Field Office and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Altshuler is prosecuting the case.

The public is reminded that these charges are merely allegations and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. Reference is made to public records for more information.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today