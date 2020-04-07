Virginia Man Rashad Walke Charged with Filing False Loan Application Using Stolen Identity

(STL.News) – A Virginia man currently on federal supervised release for a previous conviction was charged yesterday in federal court in Worcester in connection with making a false statement on a loan application and aggravated identity theft.

Rashad Al-Terek Walker, 39, of Hampton, Va., was charged with making a false statement on a loan application and aggravated identity theft. Walker was detained following an initial appearance via videoconference.

According to the charging documents, in November 2019, Walker applied for a personal loan in the amount of $16,500 at a Worcester-area credit union using a stolen identity. As part of the loan application, Walker presented a utility bill, paystub and Massachusetts driver’s license using a stolen identity. At the time of the alleged offense, Walker was on supervised release following a conviction in the Eastern District of Virginia for conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

The charge of false information on a loan application provides for a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million. The charge of aggravated identity theft provides for a mandatory sentence of two years in prison to be served consecutive to any other sentence imposed and one year of supervised release. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling; Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division; and Worcester Police Chief Steven M. Sargent made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Mulcahy of Lelling’s Worcester Branch Office is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE