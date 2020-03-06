Virginia Governor Northam Announces Administration Appointments

(STL.News) – Governor Ralph Northam announced additional appointments to his Administration today.

Office of the Governor

Kendall Battle, Deputy Director of the Executive Mansion

Kendall Battle has been appointed Deputy Director of the Executive Mansion. She most recently served as Executive Assistant to the Secretary of Education, a position she has held since March 2019. Kendall previously worked at Radio One and Atlantic Records where she managed media relations, handled internal events, and organized creative projects. Kendall received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Secretariat of the Commonwealth

Board Appointments

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Museum of Natural History

Siri Russell of Charlottesville, Director, Office of Equity and Inclusion, Albemarle County

Real Estate Appraiser Board

Fred E. Levine of Glen Allen, Branch Manager, Homespire Mortgage

Virginia Online Network Authority

Susan Patrick of Richmond, CEO, Aurora Institute

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE