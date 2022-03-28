Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Signs Legislation

Governor Glenn Youngkin Signs Legislation Empowering Localities to Lower Car Tax Rates

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Glenn Youngkin signed into law HB1239 sponsored by Delegate Phillip A. Scott, empowering localities to cut car tax rates and prevent huge tax hikes driven by driven by dramatic increases in used vehicle values.

“With prices soaring on the necessities that families and individuals use every day, Virginians are in dire need of relief to their wallets. I am proud to sign this legislation and work with the General Assembly to empower localities to lower the cost of living,” said Governor Youngkin. “Many Virginians are struggling due to rising prices, now it is up to local leaders across Virginia to step up and fight inflation with real tax relief. I look forward to continuing our work to deliver real tax relief for all Virginians.”

If local government leadership does not address the increased value of used vehicles, then taxpayers are facing significant tax increases, as the Commonwealth of Virginia

constitutionally mandates 100% fair market value in property tax assessments.

Prior to this bill’s passage car tax rates could not be lower than the general rate of personal property which created a roadblock to cutting car taxes.

Read bill HB1239 here.