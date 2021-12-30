Virginia Governor Announced Management Fellows program

Governor Northam Encourages Aspiring Public Servants to Apply for the Virginia Management Fellows Program

Developed with Virginia Tech, program aims to preparing next generation of state government leaders

RICHMOND, VA (STL.News) Governor Ralph Northam encouraged people to apply for the 2022-2024 Virginia Management Fellows program cohort. Applications are due on Monday, January 3, 2021 by 11:59pm.

The Commonwealth developed the management-training program in partnership with Virginia Tech’s School of Public and International Affairs to meet the state’s succession planning goals for future leaders. The program is unique in the country.

“The Virginia Management Fellowship program is essential to attracting a diverse, intelligent, and driven workforce of young professionals in Virginia state government,” said Governor Northam. “Each cohort works together and learns together—building our agency leadership teams of the future.”

The Virginia Management Fellowship is a two-year salaried position that connects participants with multiple state agencies, public administrators, and elected officials. The cohort gains day-to-day work experience through technical seminars and three 8-month agency rotations. Fellows will also take a graduate school course in financial management and public budgeting. They will gain a greater understanding of fiscal concepts, budgeting processes, and how to work with web-based applications for fiscal analysis. Each Fellow is also assigned a mentor to help them with projects, hands-on agency work, and research efforts.

Virginia Management Fellows will build or strengthen skills in self-awareness, team development, appreciative leadership, and project management as members of the Virginia Public Sector Leader program. Program topics include emotional intelligence, management functions, leadership and decision-making, team building and influence, and strategic processes.

“The Department of Human Resource Management works hard to improve workforce development programs, and we are proud of the continued successes of the Virginia Management Fellows,” said Secretary of Administration Grindly Johnson.

“The Virginia Management Fellowship meets state needs by growing the talent pool to fill vulnerable positions, providing operational and strategic support to state agencies, and building on equity and inclusion efforts to address diversity and eliminate disparities in state careers,” said Department of Human Resource Management Director Emily Elliott.

“Our team is also excited about the Virginia Management Fellows cohort approach that creates coalitions of the future and helps early career talent acclimate more quickly to public service,” said Department of Human Resource Management Workforce Development and Programs Director Deanna Goldstein.

“Prepared and trained leaders enable a productive Virginia in a vibrant and connected world,” said Virginia Management Fellowship Director Leisha LaRiviere.