Virginia Beach Man Sentenced for Child Pornography Offenses

NORFOLK, VA (STL.News) A Virginia Beach man was sentenced on Thursday to nearly 20 years in prison, to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for receiving and possessing images of child sexual abuse.

“This defendant’s appalling conduct included his possession of over 30,000 images and over 3,000 videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “The significant sentence imposed in this case sends a strong message of deterrence and a clear warning to those who are considering committing crimes that involve the continued victimization of children.”

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, in July 2018, the FBI executed a search warrant at the residence of Bradley Jeffrey-Moe, 29 after an online undercover operation identified Jeffery-Moe as having made available dozens of images of child sexual abuse for download over various peer-to-peer networks. During the search, the FBI discovered five electronic devices which contained thousands of images of child sexual abuse, as well as digital records reflecting the use of peer-to-peer software to search for and download such images. During a Mirandized interview conducted by the FBI, Jeffery-Moe confessed that he had downloaded and viewed the images.

Jeffrey-Moe was sentenced to 236 months. He was previously convicted by a federal jury on November 13, 2020. According to forensic evidence presented at trial through expert testimony, a total of over 30,000 images and 3,000 videos of child pornography were recovered from the defendant’s electronic devices.

Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Brian Dugan, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Anthony Mozzi and Michael Gill prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today