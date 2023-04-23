Viet Thai Restaurant Makes Revisions to Website

Viet Thai Restaurant specializes in Vietnamese and Thai cuisines in St. Peters, Missouri. They have made revisions to their website that impacts customers’ navigation.

ST. PETERS, MO (STL.News) Viet Thai Restaurant is among the St. Louis region’s best Vietnamese and Thai restaurants. It has been in business for over 20 years, and customers have grown to love and visit frequently.

On February 1, 2023, St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review.

To improve customer experience, Viet Thai has launched a new website and continues to make revisions to ensure customers’ experience is satisfying. For example, the Order Online page has been modified to separate Pickup orders from Delivery orders to reduce confusion.

Pickup orders are transmitted to the restaurant using eOrderSTL, an online ordering platform owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review, whereas, Delivery orders are transmitted and delivered by GrubHub.

Call-in orders are always welcomed.

Address & phone:

3899B Veterans Memorial Pkwy

St. Peters, MO 63376

Phone: +1 636-447-1883

