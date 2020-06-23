Victime Identified As Willie L. Johnston in Stoney Run Road Homicide

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of this morning’s homicide as Willie L. Johnston, 81, of Richmond.

At approximately 2:34 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Stoney Run Parkway for the report of a person shot. Once on scene, police found Johnston unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. He suffered apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

