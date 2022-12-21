Vanguard on track to lead US ETF sales in 2022

Latest news on ETFsVisit our ETF Hub to find out more and to explore our in-depth data and comparison toolsiShares bested Vanguard in US exchange trade fund flows last month, but Vanguard remains on pace to finish the year on top.iShares took in $19.9bn in net flows in November, lifted by an $11.6bn haul for its stock ETFs, new data from Morningstar show.Vanguard’s ETFs, meanwhile, added $11bn, the data show, and Invesco was the third bestseller, with $7.7bn.Across the industry, investors added $62.7bn to ETFs in the month, with $39.9bn of it going to stock ETFs and $22.8bn going to bond ETFs.

Commodities ETFs bled $1.4bn, and alternatives added $900mn.During the first 11 months of 2022, a net $557.5bn flowed into ETFs, Morningstar's data show, already ranking this year as the second best for sales of the vehicle. Last year, $901.5bn flowed into ETFs, and in 2020, the products garnered $505bn.iShares ETFs have collected $150.9bn in year-to-date inflows, but Vanguard retains a sizeable lead, with $176.2bn.Barring a dramatic December finish, Vanguard is on track to post its third straight year as the top ETF seller.Among active ETFs, however, Dimensional Fund Advisors leads the pack. Its active franchise took in $3bn in November, putting its year-to-date flows at $22.1bn.JPMorgan Asset Management is close behind, with $17.2bn in year-to-date flows, followed by American Century, with $9.3bn.

