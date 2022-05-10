Gov. Cox Releases Utah’s New State Energy And Innovation Plan

SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) Gov. Spencer J. Cox and the Utah Office of Energy Development (OED) released Utah’s new State Energy and Innovation Plan. Identifying six key commitments, the State Energy and Innovation Plan will serve as a guidepost for energy development in Utah.

Thom Carter, Energy Advisor to the Governor and Executive Director of OED, announced the release of the plan during his remarks at the One Utah Summit. The plan lives on the OED’s website as an interactive story map at energy.utah.gov/plan.

“At the beginning of my administration, I released the One Utah Roadmap and directed the Utah Office of Energy Development to update the statewide energy plan,” said Gov. Cox. “State code requires state energy policy to have “adequate, reliable, affordable, sustainable, and clean energy resources and that’s precisely what this plan does. It’s crucial that we ensure Utah’s energy future is secure, innovative, and reliable in order to maintain our high quality of life and robust economy.”

“Gov. Cox frequently tells his team that good policy can’t be written sitting in our offices in Salt Lake,” said Thom Carter. “He encouraged us to travel the state so we could really understand the important issues facing Utahns. After taking that advice, traveling the state for a year, and talking to many experts, stakeholders, and the public, we’ve created this interactive state energy plan that demonstrates our commitment to a balanced market-driven approach to energy.”

The six commitments detailed in the plan are: