Utah Governor Reappoints John Valentine

Gov. Spencer Cox Reappoints John Valentine As Chair Of The Utah State Tax Commission

SALT LAKE CITY UT (STL.News) Gov. Spencer J. Cox has reappointed John Valentine to serve as chair of the Utah State Tax Commission and commissioner of revenue. This reappointment requires approval by the Utah Senate.

“Commissioner Valentine has dedicated many years to serving the people of Utah, and he’s done so effectively and ethically,” Gov. Cox said. “I’m heartened he is willing to continue in this important capacity on the Utah State Tax Commission.”

Commissioner Valentine was reappointed by Gov. Cox in 2021. He was first appointed by Gov. Gary R. Herbert to serve as commissioner and chairman of the Utah State Tax Commission in 2014. Valentine served in the Utah Legislature from 1988 to 2014, first in the House of Representatives from 1988 to 1998 and then in the Senate from 1998 to 2014. He served two terms as Senate President from 2005 to 2008. Prior to his public service, Valentine was a managing partner in the law firm of Howard, Lewis and Petersen based in Provo, where he specialized in federal taxation, estate planning, contract and business law for 39 years. He was also an adjunct professor of law at BYU, certified mediator with Utah Dispute Resolution, a Utah State Bar Examiner and a member of the Tax Section and Tax Specialization Committee of the American Bar Association.

He also serves as a lieutenant with the Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue Team and was an advanced emergency medical technician and National Association Search and Rescue instructor. Valentine has a bachelor’s of science degree in accounting and economics from Brigham Young University and a juris doctorate from BYU’s J. Reuben Clark School of Law.

“I truly appreciate the confidence of Gov. Cox in appointing me to serve an additional four year constitutional term as the chairman of the Utah State Tax Commission,” Valentine said.

