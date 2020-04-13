Utah Governor Extends Stay Safe Stay Home Directive through May 1

(STL.News) – Gov. Herbert announced today that he is extending the Stay Safe Stay Home Directive through the end of this month. Extending this directive is consistent with the Utah Leads Together Plan, which projected an 8-12 week urgent response phase.

“We are seeing encouraging evidence that our efforts to stay home are making a difference,” said Gov. Herbert. “We cannot let up on these measures. Working together, we can slow the spread of coronavirus, alleviate the stress on our health systems, and get Utahns back to work and to a level of normalcy more quickly. Extending these measures now, will save many lives.”

Further details on Utah’s plan will be made available in the coming days.

The directive will remain in effect through May 1 at 11:59 p.m.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE