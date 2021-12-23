US State Department: Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

Washington, DC (STL.News) Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken released the following statement:

President Biden today signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act,?underscoring?the United States’ commitment to combatting forced labor, including in the context of the ongoing genocide in Xinjiang.

The State Department?is committed to working?with Congress?and our interagency partners to continue addressing forced labor in Xinjiang?and to strengthen international action against this egregious violation of human rights. ?This new law gives the?U.S. government new tools to prevent goods made with forced labor in Xinjiang from entering U.S. markets and to further promote accountability for persons and entities responsible for these abuses.

Addressing forced labor has been a priority for this Administration. We have taken concrete measures to promote accountability in?Xinjiang,?including?visa restrictions,?Global Magnitsky and other?financial sanctions, export controls,?Withhold Release Orders and?import restrictions, and the release of a business advisory on Xinjiang – all while rallying allies and partners?to?take joint?action?to ensure all global supply chains are free from the use of forced labor, including from Xinjiang.

We will continue doing everything we can to restore the?dignity?of those who yearn to?be free from forced labor. We?call on the?Government?of the People’s Republic of China to immediately end genocide and crimes against humanity against the predominantly Muslim?Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.